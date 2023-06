Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier isn't expected to return in 2023-24. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier was taken into police custody Friday in Nice, France, as part of an investigation into discrimination allegations made against him while he was coach at OGC Nice. Sources told The Athletic and French outlets RMC Sport and Nice-Matin about the action. Galtier's son, John Valovic-Galtier, also was taken into custody, but later released. Advertisement

Galtier has denied the allegations that he used racist and anti-Muslim comments during his 2021-22 Nice tenure.

French media outlets published reports in April about Galtier's time with Nice. Those reports quoted from a leaked email, sent from Nice director Julien Fournier to team owners.

In the email, Fournier claimed Galtier told him Nice could not have "so many" Black and Muslim players on the team.

Galtier said in a statement in April that he was "stunned" to learn of the "insulting and defamatory" allegations.

PSG reportedly informed Galtier, 56, of his dismissal earlier this month. He coached at Saint-Etienne and Lille before Nice.

PSG totaled 27 wins, seven losses and four draws over 38 Ligue 1 contests in 2022-23. The French league champions lost to Bayern Munich in March in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Galtier took over for Mauricio Pochettino, who led the team to 55 wins, 15 losses and 15 draws from the 2020-21 through 2021-22 campaigns.