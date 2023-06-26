Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
June 26, 2023 / 11:29 AM

Toronto FC fires manager Bob Bradley

By Alex Butler

June 26 (UPI) -- Toronto FC fired manager Bob Bradley after winning just three of their first 20 games this season, the MLS franchise announced Monday.

Toronto FC assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber also was relieved of his duties. Terry Dunfield will serve as interim manager for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

"Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a news release.

"We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected."

Bradley was named Toronto FC coach and sporting director in 2021. He led the team to nine wins, 18 losses and seven draws in 2022. The former United States Men's National Team manager previously coached MLS clubs LAFC, Chivas USA, the New York/New Jersey Metro Stars and the Chicago Fire.

Toronto FC lost just one of eight games to start the 2023 campaign. They then lost 4 of 6 games to drop to 2-5-7 on the season. They are 1-2-3 over their last six matches for a 3-7-10 record, the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass. Toronto FC will host Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto.

Read More

Argentina beats Australia behind Lionel Messi's fastest goal Inter Miami eyes July 21 Lionel Messi debut as ticket prices surge Lionel Messi says he 'never wanted' to join PSG

Latest Headlines

IBM to purchase IT software company Apptio for $4.6B
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
IBM to purchase IT software company Apptio for $4.6B
June 26 (UPI) -- IBM announced on Monday it is purchasing business software company Apptio Inc. from its parent Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion.
Suspect faces arraignment in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed 5
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Suspect faces arraignment in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed 5
June 26 (UPI) -- The person suspected of killing five people during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., last year was due to be arraigned Monday on 323 state charges, including murder and hate crimes.
Cherry picking event called off when 'cheeky' birds steal all the fruit
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Cherry picking event called off when 'cheeky' birds steal all the fruit
June 26 (UPI) -- Organizers of a pick-your-own cherries festival in Cornwall, England, announced the event has been canceled after the cherry trees were cleared of fruits by some "cheeky" blackbirds.
High blood pressure is treatment resistant in 1 in 10 cases, study says
Health News // 1 hour ago
High blood pressure is treatment resistant in 1 in 10 cases, study says
One in 10 people with high blood pressure suffer from a treatment-resistant type of hypertension, yet these patients aren't always getting the right medication, a new study finds.
Sarah McBride launches U.S. House bid, would become first trans member of Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sarah McBride launches U.S. House bid, would become first trans member of Congress
June 26 (UPI) -- Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride announced she will run for the state's lone House seat on Monday to become the first transgender person to win a seat in Congress.
Chinese crested Scooter dubbed World's Ugliest Dog in California
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Chinese crested Scooter dubbed World's Ugliest Dog in California
June 26 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old Chinese crested dog born with backward hind legs has been named the World's Ugliest Dog at an annual California contest.
Death of U.S. track star Tori Bowie underscores racial disparity in maternal death rates
Health News // 1 hour ago
Death of U.S. track star Tori Bowie underscores racial disparity in maternal death rates
Two new reports found Black women to be at significantly higher risk of death or severe complications during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum compared to White women.
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
World News // 1 hour ago
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
June 26 (UPI) -- Australia's High Court dismissed a challenge by Moscow to a new law there that prevented Russia from taking control of a site where they wanted to build a new embassy after Australian officials cited security concerns.
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
World News // 2 hours ago
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
June 26 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery for breast cancer, her spokesperson said Monday.
Possible competitors to Ozempic, Wegovy for weight loss advance through trials
Health News // 2 hours ago
Possible competitors to Ozempic, Wegovy for weight loss advance through trials
Over the past weekend the results of multiple clinical trials from would-be competitors to Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss were unveiled at this year's annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
Florida ties College World Series with record 24 runs vs. LSU
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
World's top-rated horse, Equinox, wins in Japan as Royal Ascot wraps up in England
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Actor Ryan Reynolds purchases stake in Alpine Formula 1 team
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
Assault charge against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dropped
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement