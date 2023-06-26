Toronto FC fires manager Bob Bradley

June 26 (UPI) -- Toronto FC fired manager Bob Bradley after winning just three of their first 20 games this season, the MLS franchise announced Monday.

Toronto FC assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber also was relieved of his duties. Terry Dunfield will serve as interim manager for the rest of the season.

"Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a news release.

"We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected."

Bradley was named Toronto FC coach and sporting director in 2021. He led the team to nine wins, 18 losses and seven draws in 2022. The former United States Men's National Team manager previously coached MLS clubs LAFC, Chivas USA, the New York/New Jersey Metro Stars and the Chicago Fire.

Toronto FC lost just one of eight games to start the 2023 campaign. They then lost 4 of 6 games to drop to 2-5-7 on the season. They are 1-2-3 over their last six matches for a 3-7-10 record, the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference.

The New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass. Toronto FC will host Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto.