United States Men's National Team defender Chris Richards scored in the 12th minute of a 2-0 win over Canada in the Nations League finale Sunday in Las Vegas. Photo by Pedro Semitiel/Wikimedia Commons

June 19 (UPI) -- Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun each scored first-half goals to lead the United States Men's National Team past Canada, capturing the Nation's League title in Las Vegas. Midfielder Giovanni Reyna logged two assists in the 2-0 triumph Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Goalie Matt Turner made four saves en route to his 15th international clean sheet in an official competition. Advertisement

"It was a tough 90 minutes, but we all held it down and I'm really proud of the team," Richards said in his post-match interview with Concacaf."

The U.S. men also won the Nations League title in 2019-20, the first year of the Concacaf competition.

Richards found the net for first blood in the 12th minute. Reyna took a corner kick from the right side to spark that goal.

The pass flew from right to left before it drifted into the center of the box. Richards then elated over several defenders before the American center back headed a shot past Canada goalie Milan Borjan.

Balogun doubled the lead about 22 minutes later.

Reyna dribbled up the right flank to setup that goal. He then slid a pass into the box for Balogun. The striker eyed the feed, shielded off a defender and allowed the ball to drift in front of his boot. He then used his first touch to rip a right-footed blast past Borjan.

The U.S. men will face Jamaica in the Gold Cup at 9:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.