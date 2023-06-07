Lionel Messi expected to join MLS club Inter Miami

1/5

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in December, decided to join MLS club Inter Miami. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, June 7 (UPI) -- Soccer sensation Lionel Messi is expected to sign with Inter Miami, opting to join the MLS club after being linked to a return to FC Barcelona and a very lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League. Sources told The Guardian, the BBC and Argentina's TyC Sports about Messi's decision Wednesday. MLS and Inter Miami had no comment. Advertisement

Sources told The Athletic earlier this week that Messi could debut for Inter Miami as early as July 21. That report said that the MLS club's offer to Messi included revenue shares generated by subscribers to the league's streaming package on Apple TV+.

That report also mentioned a potential a profit-sharing agreement with Adidas. The sportswear company currently maintains partnerships with MLS and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that it is developing a docuseries about Messi. The streaming service appeared to confirm reports of his move to Inter Miami by tweeting "Miami" as part of a list of Messi's teams. That tweet was later deleted.

Messi, 35, started his senior career with Barcelona in 2004. He played for the Spanish La Liga power until leaving in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain. The French Ligue 1 champions announced last week that Messi would leave this summer, when his contract expires at the end of June.

The star striker, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in December, totaled 102 goals in 174 international appearances. He scored more than 700 goals during his club tenures in Spain and France.

Inter Miami (5-11) sits in last place in the Eastern Conference, which features 15 MLS teams. The club, which started play in 2020, finished 10th in its first season. Inter Miami finished 11th and sixth, respectively, in the 2021 and 2022 Eastern Conference standings.

Soccer legend David Beckham and billionaires Jorge Mas and Jose Mas own the MLS club. Beckham visited with Messi during an April practice session at Paris Saint-German.

Inter Miami will face Birmingham Legion FC in an U.S. Open Cup match at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Birmingham, Ala.

