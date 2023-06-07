Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
June 7, 2023 / 1:38 PM

Lionel Messi expected to join MLS club Inter Miami

By Alex Butler
1/5
Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in December, decided to join MLS club Inter Miami. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in December, decided to join MLS club Inter Miami. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, June 7 (UPI) -- Soccer sensation Lionel Messi is expected to sign with Inter Miami, opting to join the MLS club after being linked to a return to FC Barcelona and a very lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Sources told The Guardian, the BBC and Argentina's TyC Sports about Messi's decision Wednesday. MLS and Inter Miami had no comment.

Advertisement

Sources told The Athletic earlier this week that Messi could debut for Inter Miami as early as July 21. That report said that the MLS club's offer to Messi included revenue shares generated by subscribers to the league's streaming package on Apple TV+.

That report also mentioned a potential a profit-sharing agreement with Adidas. The sportswear company currently maintains partnerships with MLS and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

RELATED Lionel Messi docuseries in the works at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that it is developing a docuseries about Messi. The streaming service appeared to confirm reports of his move to Inter Miami by tweeting "Miami" as part of a list of Messi's teams. That tweet was later deleted.

Messi, 35, started his senior career with Barcelona in 2004. He played for the Spanish La Liga power until leaving in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain. The French Ligue 1 champions announced last week that Messi would leave this summer, when his contract expires at the end of June.

Advertisement

The star striker, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in December, totaled 102 goals in 174 international appearances. He scored more than 700 goals during his club tenures in Spain and France.

RELATED Tottenham hires Ange Postecoglou as new manager

Inter Miami (5-11) sits in last place in the Eastern Conference, which features 15 MLS teams. The club, which started play in 2020, finished 10th in its first season. Inter Miami finished 11th and sixth, respectively, in the 2021 and 2022 Eastern Conference standings.

Soccer legend David Beckham and billionaires Jorge Mas and Jose Mas own the MLS club. Beckham visited with Messi during an April practice session at Paris Saint-German.

RELATED Soccer: Lionel Messi remains unsigned for next season, father says

Inter Miami will face Birmingham Legion FC in an U.S. Open Cup match at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Birmingham, Ala.

Argentina beats France for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy after the final match Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar, on December 18, 2022. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
World News // 2 minutes ago
Amid soaring debt from mortgages, Canada makes surprise rate hike
June 7 (UPI) -- The Central Bank of Canada hiked its lending rates after a five-month pause, saying Wednesday that its policies have yet to bring supply and demand back into balance.
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
World News // 4 minutes ago
Judge won't grant bail for ex-lawmaker Leila de Lima before Philippines drug trial
June 7 (UPI) -- A Philippines court ruled on Wednesday that former Sen. Leila de Lima, a vocal critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte, must stay in prison until the last of three drug cases against her is heard later this month.
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
The risk of losing sense of taste or smell is now only about 6% to 7% of what it was during the pandemic's early stages, according to researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Va.
Escaped pigs rounded up at Washington apartment complex
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Escaped pigs rounded up at Washington apartment complex
June 7 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Washington were dispatched to an apartment complex to wrangle a pair of escaped pigs seen checking out the local real estate.
Watch live: Mike Pence holds rally to kick off presidential campaign in Iowa
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Watch live: Mike Pence holds rally to kick off presidential campaign in Iowa
June 7 (UPI) -- Former vice president Mike Pence is holding a rally in Iowa Wednesday afternoon, during which he will kick off his presidential campaign.
Unusual room service requests include 'diet water,' blowfish
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Unusual room service requests include 'diet water,' blowfish
June 7 (UPI) -- Website Hotels.com revealed the most unusual room service requests at its associated accommodations, including requests for "diet water" and melted ice cream.
After vowing to keep fighting, CNN chief out after less than one year on the job
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
After vowing to keep fighting, CNN chief out after less than one year on the job
June 7 (UPI) -- One day after vowing to continue to "fight like hell" to win over newsroom employees, CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht resigned Wednesday, effective immediately.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches presidential run
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches presidential run
June 7 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that he would seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2024.
Used car prices at the wholesale level declined this spring
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Used car prices at the wholesale level declined this spring
June 7 (UPI) -- A lagging indicator on used vehicle prices at the wholesale level showed a decline, though that rate of decline was expected to slow, a U.S. index published Wednesday showed.
Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse
World News // 1 hour ago
Rescue efforts underway as Ukraine, Russia trade blame for dam collapse
June 7 (UPI) -- Crews worked Wednesday to rescue civilians from flooding caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in Russian-occupied Ukraine as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for its destruction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yankees to place Aaron Judge on injured list because of hurt toe
Yankees to place Aaron Judge on injured list because of hurt toe
French Open: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff in quarterfinal
French Open: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff in quarterfinal
Cincinnati Reds call up shortstop Elly De La Cruz, MLB's No. 4 prospect
Cincinnati Reds call up shortstop Elly De La Cruz, MLB's No. 4 prospect
Bills' Damar Hamlin fully practices for first time since cardiac arrest
Bills' Damar Hamlin fully practices for first time since cardiac arrest
PGA Tour to merge with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf
PGA Tour to merge with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement