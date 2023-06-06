Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
June 6, 2023 / 2:11 PM

PSG fires coach Christophe Galtier after Ligue 1 title

By Alex Butler
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier led the French club to a Ligue 1 title in 2022-23. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier led the French club to a Ligue 1 title in 2022-23. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain fired manager Christophe Galtier after his lone season, which ended with a Ligue 1 title.

Sources told ESPN, Le Parisien and CBS Sports about the move Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

PSG totaled 27 wins, seven losses and four draws over 38 Ligue 1 contests in 2022-23. The French league champions lost to Bayern Munich in March in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Galtier took over for Mauricio Pochettino, who led the team to 55 wins, 15 losses and 15 draws from 2021 to 2022. Thomas Tuchel led PSG to 95 wins, 19 losses and 13 draws from 2018 to 2020.

Galtier previously coached at Ligue 1 clubs Nice and Lille and for Ligue 2 club Saint-Etienne.

Read More

Lionel Messi docuseries in the works at Apple TV+ Tottenham hires Ange Postecoglou as new manager River Plate ends soccer match after fan falls to his death in Argentina

Latest Headlines

Extremely rare orange lobster caught in Maine
Odd News // 14 minutes ago
Extremely rare orange lobster caught in Maine
June 6 (UPI) -- A fishing crew off the shore of Maine found an ultra-rare orange lobster and decided to donate the crustacean to the University of New England.
Woman wins two $1M jackpots from same lottery game in 2 months
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Woman wins two $1M jackpots from same lottery game in 2 months
June 6 (UPI) -- A Florida woman scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from the same game two months earlier.
Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case
June 6 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a federal civil lawsuit on Tuesday that accused him of rape, allowing him to dodge a trial that was scheduled to start the same day.
Chris Christie set to launch campaign for Republican presidential nomination
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Chris Christie set to launch campaign for Republican presidential nomination
June 6 (UPI) -- Another former ally of Donald Trump will contend with him for the Republican nomination for president as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launched his second campaign on Tuesday.
EU blasts 'heinous crime' as scores of schoolgirls poisoned in Afghanistan
World News // 1 hour ago
EU blasts 'heinous crime' as scores of schoolgirls poisoned in Afghanistan
June 6 (UPI) -- European Union officials issued a statement Tuesday condemning the poisoning of more than 60 girls at schools in northern Afghanistan.
Cancer drug Tagrisso slashes death rate among lung cancer patients, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cancer drug Tagrisso slashes death rate among lung cancer patients, study finds
Once-a-day use of the targeted cancer pill Tagrisso (osimertinib) cut the five-year death rate in half for a subset of patients with early-stage lung cancer, a new clinical trial shows.
Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher
June 6 (UPI) -- An increase in domestic consumption and the potential for elevated crude oil prices led to a near-2% upward revision in the forecast for the consumer price for gasoline, the U.S. Energy Department reported Tuesday.
Global economy in a 'precarious position,' the World Bank finds
World News // 1 hour ago
Global economy in a 'precarious position,' the World Bank finds
June 6 (UPI) -- Global economic growth is on a sharp decline and the severity of the situation could easily trickle down to emerging markets, the World Bank said Tuesday.
Former Animal Planet star helps remove gator from Florida highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Former Animal Planet star helps remove gator from Florida highway
June 6 (UPI) -- Florida deputies working to remove an alligator from the middle of a highway ended up receiving help from a former Animal Planet star.
Treasury sanctions Mexican cartel members for arms trafficking, fuel theft, money laundering
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury sanctions Mexican cartel members for arms trafficking, fuel theft, money laundering
June 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned two members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion for arms trafficking in the United States and fuel theft in Mexico.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
PGA Tour to merge with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf
PGA Tour to merge with rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
Buffalo Bills agree to one-year deal with linebacker Leonard Floyd
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement