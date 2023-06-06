PSG fires coach Christophe Galtier after Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier led the French club to a Ligue 1 title in 2022-23. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain fired manager Christophe Galtier after his lone season, which ended with a Ligue 1 title. Sources told ESPN, Le Parisien and CBS Sports about the move Tuesday afternoon. Advertisement

PSG totaled 27 wins, seven losses and four draws over 38 Ligue 1 contests in 2022-23. The French league champions lost to Bayern Munich in March in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Galtier took over for Mauricio Pochettino, who led the team to 55 wins, 15 losses and 15 draws from 2021 to 2022. Thomas Tuchel led PSG to 95 wins, 19 losses and 13 draws from 2018 to 2020.

Galtier previously coached at Ligue 1 clubs Nice and Lille and for Ligue 2 club Saint-Etienne.