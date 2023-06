Ange Postecoglou, who led Celtic to two league titles, will take over as Tottenham Hotspurs manager July 1. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- Ange Postecoglou agreed to a four-year contract to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League soccer club announced Tuesday. Postecoglou will take control of the first team July 1. He will be the first Australian to manage a team in England's top soccer league. Advertisement

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," Spurs owner Daniel Levy said in a news release.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy -- everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Spurs placed eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings, tied for their worst finish since 2008-09. Spurs fired manager Jose Mourinho in 2021. Former manager Antonio Conte left the club in March.

Acting head coaches Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason filled the role between the Conte and Mourinho tenures.

Postecoglou, 57, previous managed Celtic of the Scottish Premiership from 2021 to 2023. He led the club to five trophies, including two league titles.

He also coached Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan's J1 League, for the Australian national team, and for several other club teams in Australia and Greece.