Ignacio da Silva (bottom) of Sporting Cristal vies for the ball with Miguel Borja (L) of River Plate during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Sporting Cristal and River Plate at Nacional del Peru stadium in Lima, Peru, on May 25. File Photo by Paolo Aguilar/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- A fan of the Argentinian soccer club River Plate fell from the stands to his death Saturday during a match against Defensa y Justicia at the club's Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. "As a result of the death of the member and fan that occurred this Saturday in the match against Defensa y Justicia, River Plate decreed a day of mourning with the flag at half-staff," the team said in a statement on Twitter. Advertisement

"During the day on Sunday, the activities of the club will be reduced to the minimum and essential."

The fan who died was identified by the team as Pablo Marcelo Serrano.

The team added in a separate statement on its website that Serrano fell from the Sívori Alta grandstand, which was at 90% capacity at the time.

"At the time of the fall, there was no intervention by third parties," the statement reads. "It was also verified that there was no situation of violence in the stands or around it."

The news came after River Plate faced backlash for exaggerating the genitals on a new sculpture of former coach Marcelo Gallardo. The 26-foot-tall bronze of Gallardo, 47, was unveiled last Saturday to honor the beloved coach.