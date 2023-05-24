Soccer: Barcelona defender Jordi Alba to leave after 11 seasons

Defender Jordi Alba and Barcelona agreed to terminate the final year of his contract, ending his run with the club after this season. Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE

May 24 (UPI) -- Veteran defender Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, snapping an 11-year run on the senior team for the Spanish La Liga club, Barcelona announced Wednesday. Barcelona and Alba agreed to terminate his contract one year earlier than it was due to expire -- the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Advertisement

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family, and wishes him every fortune in the future," Barcelona said in a news release.

"Barca will always be a home for you, Jordi."

Alba, 34, started his youth career in 1996 at Spain's Hospitalense. He joined Barcelona's academy in 1998. He later spent youth stints at Cornella and Valencia.

Alba made his senior team debut in 2006 at Cornella. He joined Barcelona's senior team in 2012. Alba went on to make 312 appearances at Barcelona, playing alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar, Xavi, Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol, Dani Alves, Andres Iniesta and numerous other stars.

"Thanks to my parents and my brother for all they have taught me; to my friends for sharing the journey with me; and to all teammates, staff, coaches, presidents and employees I have coincided with during 18 years in total with this club," Alba said in a video he posted to social media.

Advertisement

"Thanks also to my children for the strength they give me every day and to my wife for all she does, without them none of this is possible."

Alba totaled 19 goals and 91 assists and won 19 major trophies through his first 458 career appearances. He was part of six La Liga championship teams and claimed six Copa del Rey titles. Alba also was a member of Barcelona's 2014-15 Champions League winning roster. He won the FIFA Club World Cup with Barcelona in 2015.

Alba also made 91 appearances for Spain since his international debut in 2011.

"My biggest dream was always to play for Barcelona and my memory is full of lifetime of moments which I will remember with affection," Alba said. "Developing in the academy was one of most special moments of my life.

"After seven years, I had to leave, only to return a time later for the moment I had dreamed of, playing for the first team and coming home with a presentation at Camp Nou. It was a unique moment.

"Eleven seasons later, I am proud and satisfied of everything we have achieved together."

Two matches remain on Barcelona's La Liga schedule. They will host Mallorca at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Barcelona. Barcelona will battle Celta Vigo in their league finale at 1 p.m. June 4 in Vigo, Spain. Five friendlies are on the Barcelona schedule from June through August.

Advertisement