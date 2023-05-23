Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 23, 2023 / 10:04 AM

Police arrest 7 for alleged 'hate crimes' against soccer star Vinicius Jr.

By Alex Butler
Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. continues to be subjected to racism during games in Spain's La Liga. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE
Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. continues to be subjected to racism during games in Spain's La Liga. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Seven people were arrested in connection to two instances of alleged "hate crimes" aimed at Real Madrid soccer star Vinicius Jr., Spanish police announced Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they will continue to investigate to "identify other possible perpetrators."

Advertisement

The string of arrests came after the Brazilian forward issued a public statement Monday, calling racism "normal" in Spain and La Liga, the country's top soccer league. La Liga has reported a total of 10 instances of racial abuse against Vinicius over the past two seasons.

The latest claims occurred during Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Valencia on Sunday in Valencia. Vinicius, 22, pointed out a fan who allegedly targeted him with vocal racial abuse and play was stopped for 10 minutes in the second half at Mestalla Stadium.

RELATED Real Madrid soccer star Vinicius Jr. calls La Liga racism 'normal'

Referees warned fans that any further racist comments would trigger another game stoppage, but the contest was completed. Tempers flared throughout the match, and Vinicius was sent off the field for his involvement in a skirmish in stoppage time.

Advertisement

La Liga and Spanish prosecutors announced Monday that they were investigating the latest alleged racist incident. Real Madrid said it filed a criminal complaint with authorities so they would look into the alleged "crimes of hatred."

Police first announced Tuesday that four people were arrested in Madrid for allegedly hanging a mannequin -- which wore a Vinicius shirt -- off a bridge near Real Madrid's training complex.

RELATED World Cup soccer: Top 10 goals from Qatar 2022

That incident occurred in January before Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid in an intercity rivalry match. The people arrested in connection with that matter were 19, 21, 23 and 24 years old. Authorities started an investigation into the incident Jan. 26.

Police said three of the four people arrested are "active members of a radical group of fans of a Madrid club" and were previously identified as "high risk" for violence.

Hours later, police said they detained three more "young people" in Valencia for "racist behavior that occurred Sunday" during the Real Madrid-Valencia match.

RELATED 12 dead, about 90 injured in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium

"The investigation, which has had the collaboration of the Valencia Football Club, remains open to identify other possible perpetrators of similar conduct," police said.

Athletes from around the world continue to express support for Vinicius on social media amid the abuse. Neymar, Ronaldinho, Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton were among those who wrote comments on Instagram for the Brazilian soccer star.

"With every away around, a pleasant surprise," Vinicius Jr. wrote Monday in the caption for an Instagram post, which featured a video montage of racial abuse. "And there were many that season. Death wishes, hanging dummy, lots of criminal screams. All in the books.

"The proof is in the video. Now I ask: how many of those racists have had their names and pictures exposed on websites? I answer with ease: zero," Vinicius wrote.

Advertisement

"No one to tell a sad story or make those fake public apologies. What is left to criminalize these people? And punish clubs? Why don't the sponsors charge La Liga? [Why] don't the televisions bother to broadcast this barbarism every weekend?"

Real Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano in another La Liga game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Madrid.

Latest Headlines

IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023
World News // 26 minutes ago
IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023
May 23 (UPI) -- Britain's economy is set to avoid recession this year due to demand buoyed by falling energy prices and the resilience of its financial system in the face of the global banking crisis, the IMF said on Tuesday.
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
World News // 53 minutes ago
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Hazy skies continue to shroud parts of the western United States and Canada in late May amid an early start to the wildfire season.
Family of Christian Glass reaches $19 million settlement with Colorado authorities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Family of Christian Glass reaches $19 million settlement with Colorado authorities
May 23 (UPI) -- The family of Christian Glass, the Colorado man shot to death by a police officer last year, has agreed to a $19 million settlement with four governments, the largest payout in state history.
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
World News // 1 hour ago
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
May 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received an endorsement from the candidate who finished third in the country's election last week as the incumbent prepares to face his only remaining challenger in a Sunday runoff.
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
World News // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
May 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has been denied the right to a judicial review of a decision blocking him from paying for police protection when he and his family are in Britain, according to a High Court judgment handed downTues
Guam braces for Typhoon Mawar, evacuates coastal areas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Guam braces for Typhoon Mawar, evacuates coastal areas
May 23 (UPI) -- Guam braced Tuesday for a major typhoon with sustained winds of up to 125 mph as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero called for a mandatory evacuation for residents living in low-lying coastal areas.
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
World News // 3 hours ago
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
May 23 (UPI) -- Guyana officials said on Monday that 19 children died in a dormitory fire at a school in the township of Mahdia that investigators said was intentionally set.
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
World News // 3 hours ago
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
May 23 (UPI) -- An eight-party coalition led by the progressive Move Forward Party unveiled its platform for forming a government in Thailand with sweeping reforms, but no mention of the laws that criminalize insulting the monarchy.
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers search remote reservoir in Portugal
World News // 4 hours ago
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers search remote reservoir in Portugal
May 23 (UPI) -- Portuguese police divers began searching a reservoir Tuesday for Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing at age 3 in 2007 on a family vacation.
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
May 23 (UPI) -- An Arizona county judge has again affirmed that Gov. Katie Hobbs won November's gubernatorial race, thwarting Republican Kari Lake's last legal claim challenging the election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Nuggets sweep LeBron's Lakers, advance to NBA Finals
Nuggets sweep LeBron's Lakers, advance to NBA Finals
French Open to provide anti-hate social media AI for tennis players
French Open to provide anti-hate social media AI for tennis players
Celtics must regain 'mentality' to survive Heat, coach says
Celtics must regain 'mentality' to survive Heat, coach says
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement