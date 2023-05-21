12 dead, about 90 injured in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium

The El Salvador National Civil Police are investigating the cause of the stampede that occurred during a match between Alianza Futbol Club and Club Deportivo FAS on Saturday night. Photo by Miguel Lemus/ EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- A soccer match in San Salvador, El Salvador, ended in a stampede that killed 12 people and injured about 90 more. The El Salvador National Civil Police are investigating the cause of the stampede that occurred during a match between Alianza Futbol Club and Club Deportivo FAS on Saturday night. The Salvadoran Football Federation has suspended matches on Sunday. Advertisement

The federation also announced an emergency meeting of the commission of sports venue safety at the league's offices on Sunday.

After the incident on Saturday, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, director of the NCP, said one possible cause of the stampede was a malfunction with the stadium's Wi-Fi, which created an issue with admissions to the match.

This caused a surge of people to sneak through the stadium's southern gate, according to The New York Times.

"We are investigating, from the sale of the ticket office, the income of any access, but especially in the southern zone," Arriaza Chicas said in a news conference.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele vowed there will be an "exhaustive investigation" led by the NCP and attorney general's office.

"Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc.," Bukele tweeted Saturday. "Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished."

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, shared his condolences Sunday to those who were affected.

"We, together with FIFA and the world soccer community, sympathize with all those affected, as well as the people of the Republic of El Salvador, CONCACAF, the Salvadoran Soccer Federation, and the First Division of El Salvador Soccer. El Salvador in these difficult times," Infantino said in a statement.