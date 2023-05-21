Advertisement
Soccer
May 21, 2023 / 2:11 PM

12 dead, about 90 injured in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium

By Joe Fisher
The El Salvador National Civil Police are investigating the cause of the stampede that occurred during a match between Alianza Futbol Club and Club Deportivo FAS on Saturday night. Photo by Miguel Lemus/ EPA-EFE
The El Salvador National Civil Police are investigating the cause of the stampede that occurred during a match between Alianza Futbol Club and Club Deportivo FAS on Saturday night. Photo by Miguel Lemus/ EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- A soccer match in San Salvador, El Salvador, ended in a stampede that killed 12 people and injured about 90 more.

The El Salvador National Civil Police are investigating the cause of the stampede that occurred during a match between Alianza Futbol Club and Club Deportivo FAS on Saturday night. The Salvadoran Football Federation has suspended matches on Sunday.

Advertisement

The federation also announced an emergency meeting of the commission of sports venue safety at the league's offices on Sunday.

After the incident on Saturday, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, director of the NCP, said one possible cause of the stampede was a malfunction with the stadium's Wi-Fi, which created an issue with admissions to the match.

RELATED Arsenal soccer star Folarin Balogun flips from England to U.S. national team

This caused a surge of people to sneak through the stadium's southern gate, according to The New York Times.

"We are investigating, from the sale of the ticket office, the income of any access, but especially in the southern zone," Arriaza Chicas said in a news conference.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele vowed there will be an "exhaustive investigation" led by the NCP and attorney general's office.

RELATED Soccer fan invades pitch, shoves Newcastle United manager during match

"Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc.," Bukele tweeted Saturday. "Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished."

Advertisement

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, shared his condolences Sunday to those who were affected.

"We, together with FIFA and the world soccer community, sympathize with all those affected, as well as the people of the Republic of El Salvador, CONCACAF, the Salvadoran Soccer Federation, and the First Division of El Salvador Soccer. El Salvador in these difficult times," Infantino said in a statement.

RELATED Soccer: Lionel Messi remains unsigned for next season, father says

Latest Headlines

Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
World News // 1 hour ago
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
May 21 (UPI) -- Climate activists with the group Last Generation dumped diluted vegetable charcoal into the water of Rome's famed Trevi Fountain in Italy on Sunday, turning the water black.
Florida fisherman airlifted after shark bite, second attack in a week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida fisherman airlifted after shark bite, second attack in a week
May 21 (UPI) -- The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key, Fla., on Friday when he was bitten by a bull shark. He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami and his condition remains unknown.
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
World News // 2 hours ago
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday and remarks that encourage breaking a more than half-century-old agreement.
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
May 21 (UPI) -- The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Florida in response to policies by Gov. Ron DeSantis that the civil rights organization said "attempts to erase Black history."
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
World News // 2 hours ago
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
May 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Mexico have dropped charges against a woman who was found guilty of killing a man as he raped her in 2021.
Biden announces additional $375 million support package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden announces additional $375 million support package for Ukraine
May 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced additional defensive support for Ukraine, pledging $375 million in ammunition and equipment. at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, when he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
3 dead, 2 injured in Klymax nightclub shooting in Kansas City
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 dead, 2 injured in Klymax nightclub shooting in Kansas City
May 21 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City early Sunday morning.
Rocket Lab launch of 2 NASA weather satellites from New Zealand postponed by weather
Science News // 5 hours ago
Rocket Lab launch of 2 NASA weather satellites from New Zealand postponed by weather
May 21 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab has postponed launching two NASA weather satellites from New Zealand until 1 a.m. EDT Tuesday because of unfavorable weather conditions, the space agency announced.
Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce
World News // 15 hours ago
Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce
May 20 (UPI) -- A temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan has been reached, according to the United States and Saudi Arabia - which brokered the deal.
British police seek suspects in museum heist
World News // 16 hours ago
British police seek suspects in museum heist
May 20 (UPI) -- Police in the British city of Sheffield are seeking suspects wanted for a "carefully planned" heist at a museum on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized after fall in Preakness undercard
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead PGA Championship through Round 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement