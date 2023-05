Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was suspended for two games for critical comments he made about a referee. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

May 18 (UPI) -- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was suspended for two games and fined about $93,000 for criticizing referee Paul Tierney, the English Football Association announced Thursday. Klopp spoke out after the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on April 30 in Liverpool, England. He questioned Tierney's judgement about calls during the match and later suggested the referee had an agenda against Liverpool. Advertisement

Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday in Liverpool. His is to miss another game at the end of the 2023-24 season to complete his suspension.

"Jurgen Klopp admitted that his comments regarding the match referee during post-match media interviews constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the referee, are personal, offensive and bring the game into disrepute," the FA said in a news release.

"An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a subsequent hearing and its written reasons can be seen below."

Liverpool will face Aston Villa at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at Anfield. The Reds (19-8-9) are in fifth place in the Premier League standings.