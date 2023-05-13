Soccer fan invades pitch, shoves Newcastle United manager during match

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, shown during a match against Arsenal last week, said he is "OK" after being accosted by a fan on the pitch in Leeds, Britain, on Saturday. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- A soccer fan got onto the pitch and shoved Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe Saturday during at Premier League match between his team and Leeds United, video showed. The incident happened during second-half injury-time of a 2-2 draw between the teams at Elland Road stadium in Leeds, Britain. Advertisement

Videos posted online showed the angry fan had entered the technical area, or coach's box, on the sidelines and after yelling at Howe, gave him a sharp shove in the chest before led away by security personnel and others.

Leeds pitch invader grabs Eddie Howe pic.twitter.com/SfBLj8viZy— Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 13, 2023

The confrontation came at the end of a highly contentious match between the teams during which three penalties were awarded and one red card was handed out by match officials.

It wasn't immediately clear if the invader, who wearing a cream hoodie, was a Leeds United fan.

Howe said he was "OK" after the incident but cautioned it reinforced the need for security at Premier League games.

"I can't remember whether he pushed me or not," Howe told reporters after the match. "I've got no idea. It's such a strange thing, because you're concentrating on the game. He confronted me, said something I can't repeat, and then he's led away."

No one, he added, "should have to face that playing the sport they love and trying to entertain the country. No one should have to feel their own personal safety is violated. So, it's certainly something for us to reflect."