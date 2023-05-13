Advertisement
Soccer
May 13, 2023 / 10:59 AM

Soccer fan invades pitch, shoves Newcastle United manager during match

By Don Jacobson
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, shown during a match against Arsenal last week, said he is "OK" after being accosted by a fan on the pitch in Leeds, Britain, on Saturday. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, shown during a match against Arsenal last week, said he is "OK" after being accosted by a fan on the pitch in Leeds, Britain, on Saturday. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- A soccer fan got onto the pitch and shoved Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe Saturday during at Premier League match between his team and Leeds United, video showed.

The incident happened during second-half injury-time of a 2-2 draw between the teams at Elland Road stadium in Leeds, Britain.

Advertisement

Videos posted online showed the angry fan had entered the technical area, or coach's box, on the sidelines and after yelling at Howe, gave him a sharp shove in the chest before led away by security personnel and others.

The confrontation came at the end of a highly contentious match between the teams during which three penalties were awarded and one red card was handed out by match officials.

It wasn't immediately clear if the invader, who wearing a cream hoodie, was a Leeds United fan.

Howe said he was "OK" after the incident but cautioned it reinforced the need for security at Premier League games.

"I can't remember whether he pushed me or not," Howe told reporters after the match. "I've got no idea. It's such a strange thing, because you're concentrating on the game. He confronted me, said something I can't repeat, and then he's led away."

Advertisement

No one, he added, "should have to face that playing the sport they love and trying to entertain the country. No one should have to feel their own personal safety is violated. So, it's certainly something for us to reflect."

Latest Headlines

Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
World News // 29 minutes ago
Germany announces largest aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion
May 13 (UPI) -- Germany announced Saturday it will send nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine, its largest military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Italian leaders express 'full support' for Ukraine during Zelensky visit
World News // 1 hour ago
Italian leaders express 'full support' for Ukraine during Zelensky visit
May 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top national leaders Saturday in what he called "an important visit" for his war effort against Russia.
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
May 12 (UPI) -- The end of Title 42 has not led to a surge in migrants to the border so far, Biden administration officials said on Friday.
FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes
Health News // 17 hours ago
FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes
May 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new medication to treat moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, commonly known as "hot flashes," that are associated with menopause.
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
May 12 (UPI) -- Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz appeared before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday, to take questions about the investigation into President Donald Trump's hush money payments.
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
World News // 19 hours ago
Thailand's 'pivotal' election looks to challenge power of military and monarchy
BANGKOK, May 12 (UPI) -- Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday for a general election poised to shake off a decade of military rule and push the kingdom toward a more democratic future that may include curbing the power of the monarchy.
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will commission the new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, which is named for the first woman awarded the Navy Cross, in a ceremony in Key West Saturday.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana. He said Friday the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill supporting recreational use.
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
May 12 (UPI) -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children on Friday and now faces up to life in prison without parole.
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- An unaccompanied 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heat eliminate Knicks, continue historic run to conference finals
Heat eliminate Knicks, continue historic run to conference finals
Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule
Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Cowboys lead NFL's primetime football schedule
Tom Brady in talks to buy Raiders ownership stake
Tom Brady in talks to buy Raiders ownership stake
Chargers, Titans dominate video competition for NFL schedule release
Chargers, Titans dominate video competition for NFL schedule release
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets eliminate Phoenix Suns from NBA playoffs
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets eliminate Phoenix Suns from NBA playoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement