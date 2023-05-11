Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 11, 2023 / 1:52 PM

MLS: Rapids suspend Max Alves amid sports gambling probe

By Alex Butler

May 11 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids suspended winger Max Alves amid an investigation into his potential involvement in an alleged match manipulation scandal.

The Rapids said Wednesday night they were "aware of reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling," but did not name the player. They said that player would be "removed from all team activities" as MLS investigates the matter.

Advertisement

Sources told the Denver Post, ESPN and Brazilian news outlet O Globo that Alves was the player placed on paid administrative leave.

O Globo reported earlier Wednesday that Brazilian authorities were investigating the Rapids midfielder and that he is among a group of players who allegedly received payments for match fixing.

RELATED Soccer: Lionel Messi remains unsigned for next season, father says

O Globo obtained documents from a law enforcement operation concentrated on the scandal. That material includes a spreadsheet that shows Alves allegedly received about $12,000 as part of the scheme.

MLS said in another statement Wednesday night that it was aware of the reports, which stated that a "current player and a former player" were allegedly involved in the matter under investigation.

Advertisement

"The integrity of the game is critical to the league and MLS takes serious these allegations and any contravention of the league's integrity rules," MLS said. "The current player has been removed from team activities pending an investigation into this matter, which will begin promptly."

Alves joined the Rapids in 2022 from Brazilian club Flamengo. The Rapids will face the Philadelphia Union at 9:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Commerce City, Colo.

RELATED Alabama to fire coach Brad Bohannon amid baseball betting probe

Read More

Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions players suspended for gambling

Latest Headlines

WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency
Health News // 7 minutes ago
WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency
May 11 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced on Thursday that mpox, formerly monkeypox, is no longer a global health emergency.
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
May 11 (UPI) -- The four-week moving average for jobless claims through the week ending May 6 was the highest it's been since November 2021, the U.S. government said Thursday.
FedEx driver finds 2-foot monitor lizard wandering Pennsylvania road
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
FedEx driver finds 2-foot monitor lizard wandering Pennsylvania road
May 11 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Pennsylvania said it is temporarily caring for a 2-foot-long lizard found wandering in a road by a package delivery driver.
FDA issues new rules, makes it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
FDA issues new rules, makes it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
May 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved new rules for blood donation, allowing gay and bisexual men to more easily donate blood.
FDA approves Rexulti for dementia patients dealing with agitation
Health News // 56 minutes ago
FDA approves Rexulti for dementia patients dealing with agitation
May 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the supplemental approval Alzheimer's disease drug Rexulti which deals with agitation.
Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health
Health News // 1 hour ago
Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health
Poor sleep brought on by sleep apnea may ultimately undermine the brain health of older men and women, new research suggests.
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
World News // 1 hour ago
Finland's prime minister announces divorce as she prepares to leave office
May 11 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin is getting divorced from her husband, businessman and former soccer player Markus Raikkonen, as she prepares to leave office.
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
World News // 1 hour ago
Fed's Waller says climate change does not deserve special financial treatment
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Thursday acknowledged the existence of climate change but said it does not warrant special consideration when assessing financial risks.
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
World News // 1 hour ago
Tentative agreement reached to resume oil exports from northern Iraq
May 11 (UPI) -- The semi-autonomous Kurdish government in northern Iraq said Thursday it reached an agreement with authorities in Baghdad to resume crude oil exports through Turkey.
Boat falls from tow truck, blocks traffic on Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Boat falls from tow truck, blocks traffic on Pennsylvania highway
May 11 (UPI) -- Both lanes of a highway ramp in Pennsylvania were blocked by an unusual hazard that fell from a tow truck -- a boat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joel Embiid gets All-NBA first-team nod, LeBron James extends record
Joel Embiid gets All-NBA first-team nod, LeBron James extends record
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins suspended for anti-gay slur
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins suspended for anti-gay slur
NBA playoffs: Knicks force Game 6 vs. Heat; Warriors extend series vs. Lakers
NBA playoffs: Knicks force Game 6 vs. Heat; Warriors extend series vs. Lakers
Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep, beating Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4
Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep, beating Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4
College football: Georgia declines White House invitation, cites schedule issue
College football: Georgia declines White House invitation, cites schedule issue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement