MLS: Rapids suspend Max Alves amid sports gambling probe

May 11 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids suspended winger Max Alves amid an investigation into his potential involvement in an alleged match manipulation scandal.

The Rapids said Wednesday night they were "aware of reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling," but did not name the player. They said that player would be "removed from all team activities" as MLS investigates the matter.

Sources told the Denver Post, ESPN and Brazilian news outlet O Globo that Alves was the player placed on paid administrative leave.

O Globo reported earlier Wednesday that Brazilian authorities were investigating the Rapids midfielder and that he is among a group of players who allegedly received payments for match fixing.

O Globo obtained documents from a law enforcement operation concentrated on the scandal. That material includes a spreadsheet that shows Alves allegedly received about $12,000 as part of the scheme.

MLS said in another statement Wednesday night that it was aware of the reports, which stated that a "current player and a former player" were allegedly involved in the matter under investigation.

"The integrity of the game is critical to the league and MLS takes serious these allegations and any contravention of the league's integrity rules," MLS said. "The current player has been removed from team activities pending an investigation into this matter, which will begin promptly."

Alves joined the Rapids in 2022 from Brazilian club Flamengo. The Rapids will face the Philadelphia Union at 9:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Commerce City, Colo.

