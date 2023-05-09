Soccer: Lionel Messi remains unsigned for next season, father says

1/6

Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-German will expire next month. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi has not agreed to a contract with "any team" for next season, despite a rumored deal to join the Saudi Pro League, his father and agent, Jorge Messi, announced Tuesday on Instagram. Reports emerged earlier this week that the Argentine star agreed to join the Saudi Arabian league. Messi's contract with French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain expires in June. Advertisement

Sources told ESPN, Sky Sports and the Guardian last week that Messi plans to leave PSG this summer. His former club, Barcelona, of Spain's La Liga, Saudi's Al Hilal and Inter Miami of MLS are among the clubs linked to Messi over the last year.

"There is absolutely nothing [no contract in place] with any club for next year," Jorge Messi said in a statement. "The decision will not be made before Lionel finishes the league with PSG."

"Once the season is over, it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision. There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety, but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone; neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season."

Jorge Messi then criticized reporters for "deliberately" deceiving fans without "providing any proof of their claims."

Messi, 35, signed a two-year contract in 2021 with PSG. That deal, which includes a third-year option, expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Sources told ESPN, the Guardian and the BBC last week that PSG suspended Messi for an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi released a video Friday and apologized for the trip. He returned to training Monday in Paris

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's longtime rival, announced in December that he would join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. His pact with the club is worth $200 million per year.

PSG will battle Ajaccio in a Ligue 1 game at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday in Paris. The defending Ligue 1 champions are 25-3-6 and hold a six-point lead on second-place Lens in the 2022-23 standings.