Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 9, 2023 / 11:51 AM

Soccer: Lionel Messi remains unsigned for next season, father says

By Alex Butler
1/6
Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-German will expire next month. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-German will expire next month. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi has not agreed to a contract with "any team" for next season, despite a rumored deal to join the Saudi Pro League, his father and agent, Jorge Messi, announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Argentine star agreed to join the Saudi Arabian league. Messi's contract with French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain expires in June.

Advertisement

Sources told ESPN, Sky Sports and the Guardian last week that Messi plans to leave PSG this summer. His former club, Barcelona, of Spain's La Liga, Saudi's Al Hilal and Inter Miami of MLS are among the clubs linked to Messi over the last year.

"There is absolutely nothing [no contract in place] with any club for next year," Jorge Messi said in a statement. "The decision will not be made before Lionel finishes the league with PSG."

RELATED Lionel Messi, PSG beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi all-stars

"Once the season is over, it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision. There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety, but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone; neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season."

Advertisement

Jorge Messi then criticized reporters for "deliberately" deceiving fans without "providing any proof of their claims."

Messi, 35, signed a two-year contract in 2021 with PSG. That deal, which includes a third-year option, expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

RELATED Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82

Sources told ESPN, the Guardian and the BBC last week that PSG suspended Messi for an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi released a video Friday and apologized for the trip. He returned to training Monday in Paris

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's longtime rival, announced in December that he would join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. His pact with the club is worth $200 million per year.

PSG will battle Ajaccio in a Ligue 1 game at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday in Paris. The defending Ligue 1 champions are 25-3-6 and hold a six-point lead on second-place Lens in the 2022-23 standings.

RELATED Lionel Messi breaks Instagram 'likes' record with World Cup post

Latest Headlines

Korean firm to test AI robot on patrol of apartment complex
World News // 21 minutes ago
Korean firm to test AI robot on patrol of apartment complex
May 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's autonomous driving solutions company HL Mando said Tuesday its AI robot is set to begin patrolling the grounds of a large apartment complex.
Study: Medical cannabis associated with improving health-related quality of life
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Study: Medical cannabis associated with improving health-related quality of life
May 9 (UPI) -- A new Australian study published Tuesday appears to support past findings that medical cannabis treatment improves the quality of life among patients with a wide range of health conditions.
Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
Odd News // 49 minutes ago
Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
May 9 (UPI) -- A cow that ran loose through a Chicago suburb after escaping during a senior prank was given a new name: Blossom.
James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star
Science News // 57 minutes ago
James Webb Telescope unveils complex rings around young star
May 9 (UPI) -- Researchers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have observed multiple debris rings surrounding a young star, according to a study led by the University of Arizona in Tucson's Andras Gaspar.
Firefighters rescue kitten from sewer drain pipe at New Jersey Home Depot
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue kitten from sewer drain pipe at New Jersey Home Depot
May 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey used a rope of carpet padding to rescue a kitten that became stranded in a sewer pipe.
Li-Cycle, Glencore mull plans for giant battery recycling plant in Italy
World News // 1 hour ago
Li-Cycle, Glencore mull plans for giant battery recycling plant in Italy
May 9 (UPI) -- North American battery recycler Li-Cycle announced plans Tuesday to partner with mining giant Glencore to build what they said would be the largest source of recycled battery-grade elements on the European continent.
Medical panel lowers recommended age for mammograms to 40
Health News // 1 hour ago
Medical panel lowers recommended age for mammograms to 40
In a major change from its longstanding advice, an influential medical panel now recommends that women start mammography screening for breast cancer at age 40.
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
May 9 (UPI) -- Investment giant Goldman Sachs said on Monday it will pay $215 million to settle a 13-year-old class-action gender discrimination lawsuit over biases in pay, performance evaluations and promotions.
Likely meteorite crashes through New Jersey home
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Likely meteorite crashes through New Jersey home
The week started with a bang for a homeowner in New Jersey after a likely meteorite blasted a hole through a house.
Biden to huddle with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to huddle with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt ceiling as a deadlock in negotiations threatened to send the nation into economic chaos if a deal wasn't reached by June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ross Chastain punches Noah Gragson in NASCAR scuffle in Kansas
Ross Chastain punches Noah Gragson in NASCAR scuffle in Kansas
Lakers edge Warriors despite Curry triple-double, take 3-1 series lead
Lakers edge Warriors despite Curry triple-double, take 3-1 series lead
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Mat Ishbia, defends actions
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Mat Ishbia, defends actions
Kentucky Derby winner Mage eyes Preakness; probe into horse deaths continues
Kentucky Derby winner Mage eyes Preakness; probe into horse deaths continues
Butler, Adebayo propel Miami Heat to 3-1 lead over New York Knicks
Butler, Adebayo propel Miami Heat to 3-1 lead over New York Knicks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement