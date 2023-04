1/5

Gareth Bale, who made 111 appearances for Wales, retired from soccer in January. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Actors and Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, fresh off their club's league promotion, are already recruiting for next season, issuing pitches to retired soccer star Gareth Bale. Reynolds made the latest offer Wednesday morning on Twitter. Bale, who announced his retirement Jan. 9, recently filmed a video to congratulate Reynolds and McElhenney Wrexham's promotion. Advertisement

"Hi Rob," Bale said in the video, which McElhenney posted Tuesday night on Twitter. "I just want to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you're doing at Wrexham."

McElhenney responded by saying he wanted to play golf with Bale and joked that he would spend hours trying to convince him to play for one "last magical season."

Bale replied: "depends on what course." He then linked St. Andrews, a famed site for the British Open, in Fife, Scotland.

"I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob's back if you'll give Wrexham a season," Reynolds tweeted in reply to that response.

"Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan."

Bale, 33, played for Real Madrid, Tottenham, Southampton and LAFC during his decorated playing tenure. The five-time Champions League winner scored more than 140 goals during his club career and 41 over 111 international appearances for Wales.

Wrexham beat Borham Wood 3-1 on Saturday at Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales. The win secured a National League title for the franchise, which Reynolds and McElhenney purchased in 2021.

Wrexham, the third-oldest soccer team in the world, will be promoted to League Two, the fourth-highest level in English soccer, next season because of their National League title. They will be sent back down to the National League if they finish last or second-to-last in the League Two standings.