Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
March 9, 2023 / 1:08 PM

France fires women's soccer coach Corinne Diacre 4 months before World Cup

By Alex Butler
Corinne Diacre, who was fired Thursday, became France's head coach in 2017. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE
Corinne Diacre, who was fired Thursday, became France's head coach in 2017. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- France fired Corinne Diacre just four months before the 2023 World Cup, citing a "significant divide" between the women's soccer coach and players, the French Football Federation announced Thursday.

Diacre, a former national team player, was hired as France coach in 2017. She served as an assistant from 2007 through 2013. The France Football Federation said it held "numerous hearings" with a commission to investigate the positions of several players who came forward with "criticisms" about the coach.

Advertisement

French captain Wendie Renard announced in February that she would skip the World Cup. She said on Instagram that she could "no longer condone the current system."

"The numerous hearings carried out made it possible to establish the observation of a very significant divide with executive players and highlighted a discrepancy with the requirements of the very high level," the federation said.

"This fracture has reached a point of no return which harms the interests of the selection."

Forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto also announced last month that they would put their international careers on hold, citing criticisms of national team "management."

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. France is the No. 5 team in the world, behind the United States, Germany, Sweden and England.

Advertisement

Read More

Ex-USA soccer coach Jurgen Klinsmann hired by South Korea Spain's Sergio Ramos retires from international soccer U.S. women edge Brazil for SheBelieves Cup soccer title

Latest Headlines

Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Maine woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 65 years
March 9 (UPI) -- A 92-year-old Maine woman is marking nearly 65 years of serving as a weather watcher for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.
SpaceX to launch 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
Science News // 2 minutes ago
SpaceX to launch 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch 40 more high-speed Internet satellites Thursday afternoon for competitor OneWeb.
Italy's Eni says industrial-scale fusion energy appears to be within reach
World News // 14 minutes ago
Italy's Eni says industrial-scale fusion energy appears to be within reach
March 9 (UPI) -- Italian energy company Eni said Thursday it made preliminary arrangements with an offshoot of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to accelerate the rollout of industrial-scale fusion.
Museum displaying letters sent to Spider-Man's Queens address
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Museum displaying letters sent to Spider-Man's Queens address
March 9 (UPI) -- A New York museum is displaying hundreds of letters addressed to Marvel hero Spider-Man that were delivered over the course of 30 years to a Queens home that shares the costume adventurer's comic book address.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine grain deal 'not being fulfilled at all'
World News // 58 minutes ago
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Ukraine grain deal 'not being fulfilled at all'
March 9 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is "not being fulfilled at all," and that sanctions would complicate attempts to renewal of the deal which is set to expire March 18.
Indian artist tattoos customers for 91 consecutive hours, breaks record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Indian artist tattoos customers for 91 consecutive hours, breaks record
March 9 (UPI) -- A tattoo artist in India broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 91 consecutive hours giving tattoos to 64 people.
EDF decides to keep two British nuclear plants running
World News // 1 hour ago
EDF decides to keep two British nuclear plants running
March 9 (UPI) -- EDF Energy said Thursday it would keep two nuclear power stations in Britain running for another two years, as part of a shift in positions on nuclear power.
GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure
March 9 (UPI) -- U.S. auto giant General Motors said Thursday it was offering a voluntary buyout program for workers not on the assembly line as part of a broader, cost-cutting effort.
Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deer falls into geothermal pool at Utah resort
March 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah responded to a resort where a deer was found to have fallen into a geothermal pool and was unable to climb out.
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
Science News // 2 hours ago
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
March 9 (UPI) -- NASA has released a detailed map of where upcoming solar eclipses will be visible. The map charts the path of an annular eclipse coming in October 2023, and a total eclipse in April 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
Syracuse announces end to basketball coach Jim Boeheim's 47-year tenure
Syracuse announces end to basketball coach Jim Boeheim's 47-year tenure
Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten
Tom Brady: No time for NFL comeback with new kitten
Suns' Kevin Durant injured while warming up for home debut
Suns' Kevin Durant injured while warming up for home debut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement