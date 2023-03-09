France fires women's soccer coach Corinne Diacre 4 months before World Cup

March 9 (UPI) -- France fired Corinne Diacre just four months before the 2023 World Cup, citing a "significant divide" between the women's soccer coach and players, the French Football Federation announced Thursday.
Diacre, a former national team player, was hired as France coach in 2017. She served as an assistant from 2007 through 2013. The France Football Federation said it held "numerous hearings" with a commission to investigate the positions of several players who came forward with "criticisms" about the coach.