France fires women's soccer coach Corinne Diacre 4 months before World Cup

Corinne Diacre, who was fired Thursday, became France's head coach in 2017. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- France fired Corinne Diacre just four months before the 2023 World Cup, citing a "significant divide" between the women's soccer coach and players, the French Football Federation announced Thursday. Diacre, a former national team player, was hired as France coach in 2017. She served as an assistant from 2007 through 2013. The France Football Federation said it held "numerous hearings" with a commission to investigate the positions of several players who came forward with "criticisms" about the coach. Advertisement

French captain Wendie Renard announced in February that she would skip the World Cup. She said on Instagram that she could "no longer condone the current system."

"The numerous hearings carried out made it possible to establish the observation of a very significant divide with executive players and highlighted a discrepancy with the requirements of the very high level," the federation said.

"This fracture has reached a point of no return which harms the interests of the selection."

Forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto also announced last month that they would put their international careers on hold, citing criticisms of national team "management."

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. France is the No. 5 team in the world, behind the United States, Germany, Sweden and England.