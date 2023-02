Jurgen Klinsmann will make his debut as South Korea men's national team coach at a March 24 friendly against Colombia. Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former United States Men's National Team soccer coach Jurgen Klinsmann was hired as South Korea's manager, the Korea Football Association announced Monday. "I am very happy and honored to be the head coach of Korea's national football team," Klinsmann said in a news release. Advertisement

Klinsmann's deal with South Korea runs through March 2026. He will arrive next week in Seoul and make his debut as coach for a March 24 friendly match against Colombia.

Klinsmann, 58, was hired at German Bundesliga club Hertha BSC in 2019, but held that role for just 10 weeks. He worked as U.S. coach from 2011 through 2016. He also managed the German national team and at Bayern Munich.

South Korea lost in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. They lost in the group stage in 2018 and 2014. They finished fourth in 2002 for their best finish in World Cup history.

South Korea hasn't missed the World Cup field since 1982. Former manager Paulo Bento stepped down from his role in December.

"I am well aware that the Korean national team has been constantly improving and producing results over a long period of time," Klinsmann said.

Advertisement

"We will do our best to achieve successful results in the upcoming Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup."