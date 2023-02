Fullback Sergio Ramos said Spain manager Luis de la Fuente told him he was no longer part of the national team's plans. File Photo by Koen Van Weel/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will retire from international soccer, he announced Thursday on social media. Ramos, 36, said he decided after speaking with Spain manager Luis de la Fuente. Ramos made 180 appearances for Spain during his decorated soccer tenure. He totaled 23 goals and was a member of Spain's World Cup winning team in 2010. Advertisement

"I received a call from the current head coach, who informed I am not and will not be part of his plans, regardless of how I perform or whatever I do in my career," Ramos wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"With a heavy heart, it is the end of a road which I hoped would end with a better taste or on a part with we achieve with La Roja. I honestly believe this journey deserved to end at my choosing or because my performances were not at a level worthy of the national team -- not due to a question of age or other reasons."

Spain fired former coach Luis Enrique in December. The Spaniards were eliminated in the Round of 16. Ramos was left of the roster for that tournament, as well as at Euro 2020. He made his last national team appearance in a 3-1 World Cup qualifier win over Kosovo on March 31, 2021, in Seville, Spain.

Ramos started his senior career in 2003 at Sevilla. He played at fellow Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid from 2005 to 2021. Ramos moved to French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.