Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Liverpool players could be slightly better rested than Real Madrid before a Champions League meeting after a fireworks display erupted after midnight Tuesday outside of their foe's hotel in Liverpool, England. "We can confirm officers attended following reports of fireworks being set off outside a hotel in Liverpool City Centre in the early hours of today," Merseyside Police said in a statement, obtained by CNN. Advertisement

"It was reported at 12:55 a.m. [local time] that a group were setting off the fireworks close to the INNSiDE Hotel on Old Hall Street. It is against the law to carry or use fireworks if you are under 18, and illegal for people of any age to let off or throw a firework in a public place."

Sources told CNN and Spain's Abside Media and AS that Real Madrid is staying in the hotel near the fireworks display.

Liverpool is set to host Real Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup at 8 p.m. local time Tuesday at Anfield.

"You must not set off fireworks between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., except on Bonfire Night, New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year," Merseyside Police added.

A similar situation occurred outside the Barcelona hotel when the Spanish La Liga club faced Liverpool in 2019. Fireworks also were set off after midnight during that incident, which also occurred in Liverpool City Centre before a Champions League meeting.

The first-leg of the Liverpool-Real Madrid matchup will air at 3 p.m. EST on CBS. The second-leg will be March 15 in Madrid.