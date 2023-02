Forward Mallory Swanson scored in each of his last five appearances for the United States Women's National Team. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Forward Mallory Swanson scored at the end of the first half to lead the United States Women's National Team to a narrow victory over Japan at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Swanson scored in the 45th minute of the 1-0 win Sunday at Geodis Park in Nashville. The Americans also won their tournament opener over Canada on Thursday and will wrap up the tournament Wednesday against Brazil. Advertisement

Swanson's goal was her sixth in four games. She scored in each of her last five international appearances. Fellow forward Alex Morgan assisted Sunday's score.

"I just want to win," Swanson told TNT. "I think we are going into a World Cup and the intensity needs to be picked up."

U.S. goalie Casey Murphy also made two clutch saves in the final 10 minutes to seal the win and earn a clean sheet between the posts.

"Every game, you have to continue to build that momentum," Murphy told TNT. "You just keep building and building. This was a really important game for us, as a back line, to stay strong, to not give up a goal at the end and to get the win ultimately."

Morgan brought down a long pass near midfield to spark the sequence. She used her chest to bring the ball down to her feet while inside the circle. Morgan then dribbled left and chipped a pass ahead for Swanson, who darted toward the goal.

Swanson tapped the ball around fullback Shiori Miyake. She finished the play with a right-footed touch past goalie Ayaka Yamashita. The strike rolled just inside the left post.

The Americans will battle Brazil in their tournament finale at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Brazil and Canada are both 1-1 through two matches. Japan is in last with an 0-2 record. The USA-Brazil match will air on HBO Max, TNT, Universo and Peacock.

