Soccer
Feb. 6, 2023 / 9:43 AM

Manchester City 'surprised' by Premier League charges for alleged finance breaches

By Alex Butler
Manchester City, winners of the Premier League in four of the last five seasons, was charged Monday with multiple violations of league finance rules. Photo by Andrew Yates/EPA-EFE
Manchester City, winners of the Premier League in four of the last five seasons, was charged Monday with multiple violations of league finance rules. Photo by Andrew Yates/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Manchester City said it was "surprised" to learn of the multiple allegations made by the Premier League for violations of financial rules within England's top soccer league.

The Premier League cited Manchester City on Monday for what is described as multiple violations over the last decade. That could lead to fines, trade restrictions or other penalties from an independent commission.

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," the Sky Blues said in a news release.

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

The Premier League said the alleged violations occurred over nine seasons from 2009-10 through 2017-18. Manchester City was cited for not providing accurate information about its revenue and managerial contracts and a lack of compliance with the Premier League's investigation.

The Sky Blues also were cited for not complying with UEFA regulations, including licensing and fair play, and profitability and sustainability regulations.

The Sky Blues (14-4-3) sit in second place in the Premier League standings. They won the league in four of the past five seasons (2021-22, 2020-21, 2017-18 and 2018-19).

They will host Aston Villa in a league match at 11:30 a.m. EST Sunday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

