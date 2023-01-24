Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Jan. 24, 2023 / 8:26 PM

NWSL investigation leads to 2 Portland Thorns firings, former Spirit head coach ban

By Joe Fisher
Portland Thorns celebrate a goal in 2020. The team announced Tuesday it has fired head athletic trainer Peter Soubrier and assistant coach Sophie Clough after the NWSL substantiated claims made against them. File Photo by Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos
Portland Thorns celebrate a goal in 2020. The team announced Tuesday it has fired head athletic trainer Peter Soubrier and assistant coach Sophie Clough after the NWSL substantiated claims made against them. File Photo by Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A National Women's Soccer League investigation into misconduct has resulted in two members of the Portland Thorns organization being fired and a ban against former Washington Spirit head coach Kris Ward, league officials and teams announced Tuesday.

Portland has fired head athletic trainer Peter Soubrier and assistant coach Sophie Clough after the NWSL substantiated claims made against them, The Oregonian reports.

Advertisement

Soubrier is accused of giving players medication containing a controlled substance, codeine, without a prescription on more than one occasion. Dr. Breanne Brown, the team's physician, reported an incident in which Soubrier gave the medication to two players during their semifinal win against San Diego in October. One of the players was given the medication without informed consent.

Codeine is a schedule II narcotic.

RELATED Soccer: Angel City selects Alyssa Thompson No. 1 in 2023 NWSL Draft

Brown also self-reported giving Soubrier a separate medication containing a controlled substance on a different occasion. She was not found to be in violation of any law or league policy but will be placed under increased oversight for three months. At that time, Commissioner Jessica Berman will assess Brown to determine the next plan of action.

"Portland Thorns FC remain committed to following all NWSL policies," the club said in a statement to The Oregonian.

Advertisement

"The club reported to the league and fully cooperated with the league's investigation into the allegations of misconduct by head athletic trainer Pierre Soubrier and assistant coach Sophie Clough."

RELATED Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt, soccer star wife welcome first child

Clough was fired and suspended from the NWSL without pay for the 2023 season for engaging in inappropriate physical contact with a player. The Thorn's front office reported a complaint from a player about an incident that took place in November.

According to the accusation, reported by The Athletic, Clough kissed a player on the neck while the team was celebrating its 2022 NWSL Championship. The player reported feeling "uncomfortable" about the incident.

Clough has been an assistant coach since 2016.

RELATED Report details 'systemic' abuse in National Women's Soccer League

The league also investigated allegations that Clough engaged in bullying in the workplace but did not substantiate those claims.

Ward, the former coach of Washington's club, was suspended for engaging in "overly aggressive behavior and harassment through negative racial stereotyping towards a player." He is banned from the NWSL and can only be reinstated by the commissioner.

The allegations stem from an incident with an unnamed player during a training session, WTOP News reports. Ward was fired from the Spirit in August.

Latest Headlines

Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tesla is increasing its investment into its battery manufacturing Gigafactory in Nevada, adding an additional $3.6 billion to grow the facility.
Two Florida residents indicted after threats at reproductive health clinics
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Two Florida residents indicted after threats at reproductive health clinics
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amid rising violence at reproductive health clinics, two Florida residents have been indicted for spray-painting threats on a clinic and targeting two others.
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Saying the United States is falling behind other nations on education issues, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday asked for bipartisan support to "Raise the Bar" with an investment in schools.
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Kansas man, who was shot and killed while riding inside of a truck over the weekend, is believed to have been killed by a rifle that discharged after a dog stepped on it, according to investigators.
Severe weather risk moves east across southern U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe weather risk moves east across southern U.S.
A developing severe weather outbreak is expected to persist as thunderstorms march eastward, taking aim at areas from southeastern Virginia to northern Florida Wednesday.
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin tested its new, advanced F-16 Block 70 fighter jet Tuesday in Greenville, S.C.
Georgia DA says charging 'decisions are imminent' in Trump election interference case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia DA says charging 'decisions are imminent' in Trump election interference case
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election told a judge Tuesday that charging "decisions are imminent."
Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump voluntarily withdrew a lawsuit Tuesday, against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department, along with the attorneys general of multiple states, filed an antitrust suit Tuesday against Google "for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, has sent a letter to congressional leaders informing them that she will not invest certain government retirement funds to avoid breaching the debt ceiling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg in playoff loss to 49ers
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas claims semis spot; Americans Pegula, Korda exit
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas claims semis spot; Americans Pegula, Korda exit
ESPN, CBS agree to Pickleball broadcast deals
ESPN, CBS agree to Pickleball broadcast deals
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's World Cup victories record
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's World Cup victories record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement