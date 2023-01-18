Trending
Soccer
Jan. 18, 2023 / 8:44 AM

Swanson scores twice in U.S. women's soccer win over New Zealand

By Alex Butler
Mallory Swanson scored twice in the United States Women's National Team's win over New Zealand on Tuesday in Wellington, N.Z. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Forward Mallory Swanson scored twice to lead the United States Women's National Team to a 4-0 shutout victory over New Zealand in a soccer friendly.

Swanson scored in the 52nd and 63rd minutes of the win Tuesday at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams also scored in the second half of the lopsided win. Fellow striker Trinity Rodman logged two assists.

Neither team scored in the first half of the friendly. The Americans then broke the deadlock about six minutes into the second half. Right wing Rose Lavelle sent a pass to striker Trinity Rodman up the right flank. Rodman dribbled around a defender before she lifted a cross through the box.

Swanson ended the play with a header into the left side of the net. Striker Alex Morgan doubled the lead about eight minutes later.

Lavelle received a pass while about 25 yards from the goal during that exchange. She then used her heel to flick a blind pass into the box, just ahead of Morgan. The star striker spun away from a defender and used her left foot to fire a shot just inside the right post in the 60th minute.

The Americans scored for a third time less than four minutes later.

Striker Ashley Sanchez received a pass near midfield to spark that score. She then lifted a beauitful long feed, which curved around a defender and nearly landed on Swanson's left foot. Swanson then raced into the box and tapped a shot into the net for a 3-0 lead.

RELATED Alex Morgan, USWNT beat Canada for W title, Olympics spot

Striker Lynn Williams scored the final goal in the 74th minute. Rodman brought down a throw in while outside the box during that exchange. She then turned and rifled a pass toward the far post. Williams hovered between two defenders, jumped and flicked a header inside the left post.

The Americans will face New Zealand in another friendly at 10:05 p.m. EST Friday at Eden Park in Aukland, N.Z.

RELATED Soccer: U.S. women, men to pool World Cup money, get equal pay

Judge gives early approval to $24 million equal pay settlement for U.S. women's soccer team

