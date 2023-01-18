Trending
Jan. 18, 2023 / 11:32 AM

Soccer: Inter Miami signs ex-Atlanta United star Josef Martinez

By Alex Butler
Striker Josef Martinez signed a contract with Inter Miami FC on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo by Carlos Goldman/Inter Miami
Striker Josef Martinez signed a contract with Inter Miami FC on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo by Carlos Goldman/Inter Miami

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Former MLS MVP Josef Martinez signed with Inter Miami FC after Atlanta United released him, the clubs announced Wednesday.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to represent Inter Miami and give the best of myself," Martinez said in a news release. "This is a club with high aspirations and that aims to be amongst the best in the league. I hope to help the team achieve its objectives and leave my mark at the club."

Martinez, 29, joined Atlanta United in 2017. He scored 103 goals and 17 assists over 144 combined regular season and playoff appearances for the franchise. In 2018, he won MLS MVP, All-Star Game MVP, the Golden Boot and MLS Cup Final MVP honors.

The Venezuelan striker made his senior team debut in 2010 at Caracas of Venezuela's Primera Division. He also played in Switzerland at Young Boys and Thun and Torino of Italy's Serie A. Martinez scored 13 goals in 60 international appearances for the Venezuelan national team.

"Josef is a champion and adding him to our group is exciting for us as we head into the 2023 season," said Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson. "He's been one of the best players in the league since he first arrived and we believe he'll make a difference here at Inter Miami.

"We're adding a proven goalscorer with a track record of success in MLS. We're thrilled to have a player like Josef in our attack."

The 2023 MLS regular season will run Feb. 25 to Oct. 21. Inter Miami will host CF Montreal in their season opener at 7:30 p.m. EST Feb. 25 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"Josef has played a pivotal role in Atlanta United's history, scoring memorable goals and hoisting multiple trophies for moments that will forever live with our supporters," Atlanta United vice president Carlos Bocanegra said.

"He was a foundational piece who was responsible for helping build our brand into what it is today. We cannot thank him enough for his contributions to the club and the community over the last six years.

"He will always be part of Atlanta United, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

