Soccer
Jan. 13, 2023 / 7:30 AM

Soccer: Angel City selects Alyssa Thompson No. 1 in 2023 NWSL Draft

By Alex Butler

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Angel City FC selected Harvard-Westlake High School forward Alyssa Thompson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Duke forward Michelle Cooper, Florida State defender Emily Madril, Florida midfielder Jenna Nighswonger and Alabama defender Reyna Reyes were among the other Top 5 selections in the draft, which was held Thursday in Philadelphia.

Thompson, 18, scored 48 goals in 18 games in 2021, en route to High School Player of the Year honors. Last year, she was called up to the United States Women's National Team at the age of 17.

On Thursday, the dozen NWSL teams made 48 selections over four rounds. The Kansas City Current selected Cooper at No. 2 overall. The Orland Pride took Madril at No. 3 overall. N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC snagged Nighswonger at No. 4. The Portland Timbers selected Reyes at No. 5.

Notre Dame forward Olivia Wingate and Penn State forward Penelope Hocking went to the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars at pick Nos. 6 and 7 overall, respectively.

The Courage also owned the Nos. 8, 9 and 11 picks. They selected California defender Sydney Collins, Florida State midfielder Clara Robbins and Virginia forward Haley Hopkins with those picks.

The Current selected Virginia forward Alexa Spaanstra at No. 10 overall. The Portland Thorns selected Santa Clara forward Izzy D'Anquila at No. 12 overall.

NWSL preseason camps will run from Jan. 23 through Feb. 6. The regular season will start March 25.

