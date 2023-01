Pachuca honored Pele by wearing his jersey before their game against Puebla on Monday in Pachuca, Mexico. Photo by David Martinez Pelcastre/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Soccer legend Pelé, who died late last month, will have a permanent throne at Pachuca's Hidalgo Stadium, the Pachuca, Mexico-based Liga MX team said. Pachuca announced the honor Monday night. The club also posted a photo of the gold and red throne, which sits below the owner's box. The area is typically reserved for FIFA representatives. Advertisement

"A space for the throne of the king, the greatest in history," Pachuca tweeted.

Pelé died on Dec. 29 after battling cancer. He was 82.

Pachuca players honored the soccer legend by wearing his Brazil jersey before their win over Puebla on Monday in Pachuca. They will play Tigres UANL at 8:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Monterrey.

