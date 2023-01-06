Trending
Soccer
Jan. 6, 2023 / 11:47 AM

Former Chelsea, Juventus soccer star Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

By Alex Butler
Gianluca Vialli, who played for and managed at Chelsea, died Thursday after battling pancreatic cancer, his family said Friday morning. Photo by Serena Campanini/EPA-EFE
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Former Chelsea and Juventus soccer star Gianluca Vialli died after battling cancer, his family announced Friday. He was 58.

"It's with huge sadness that we announce the passing of Gianluca Vialli," the family said in a statement.

"He died last night surrounded by his family after five years of illness that he faced with courage and dignity."

Vialli, a Cremona, Italy, native, started his senior career in 1980 at Cremonese of Serie A. He also played at Sampdoria and Juventus, before he joined Chelsea in 1996.

The striker, known for a fantastic bicycle kick, scored 167 goals in 488 appearances. He also scored 16 times in 59 games, including two World Cup appearances, for the Italian national team.

He went on to serve as a member of the Italy coaching staff, but left that role in December to undergo treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Vialli also served as manager at Chelsea from 1998 through 2000 and held the same role from 2001 through 2002 at Watford.

The Italian Football Federation said a minute's silence will be observed in Vialli's memory before this weekend's games.

"Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled," Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina said in a news release. "I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle.

"Yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten."

