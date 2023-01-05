Hudson to coach U.S. men at soccer camp amid Berhalter probe, Reyna rift

1/3

Former assistant Anthony Hudson will coach the United States Men's National Team at soccer training camp later this month in Carson, Calif. File Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach for the United States Men's National Team as soccer officials investigate a domestic violence claim made against coach Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired after the World Cup. The move, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Soccer Federation, comes after Danielle Reyna, the wife of Berhalter's former national team teammate Claudio Reyna, admitted to informing officials about the 1991 incident. Advertisement

Danielle Reyna said in a statement Wednesday that she reported it because she thought the coach treated her son -- U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna -- unfairly at the 2022 World Cup.

"I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age," Danielle Reyna said.

Advertisement

The federation announced its investigation into Berhalter on Tuesday. Officials said they learned about the allegation against Berhalter on Dec. 11 and hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation. Reyna said she spoke to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart about Berhalter's incident that day.

Berhalter also released a statement, saying someone contacted the federation during the World Cup saying they had "information" that would "take him down." He then admitted kicking Rosalind Berhalter three decades ago while the couple were dating.

Berhalter said he was an 18-year-old freshman at the University of North Carolina at the time. His wife, then Rosalind Santana, was a member of the North Carolina women's soccer squad, where she was teammates with Danielle (Egan) Reyna.

The Berhalters, who have four children, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last weekend. Berhalter said authorities were "never involved" in the 1991 incident and that he "sought out" counseling. He also said he and his wife have "fully cooperated" with U.S. Soccer's ongoing investigation.

Berhalter became coach of the men's national team in 2018. Last month, he told the HOW Institute for Society's Summit on Moral Leadership in New York that one national team player -- later identified as Reyna -- was nearly sent home from the World Cup due to a lack of effort. Berhalter later said those comments were meant to be off the record.

Advertisement

Reyna, 20, was hampered by several injuries in the year before the World Cup, but told reporters he was healthy in Qatar. He did not play in the Americans' opener against Wales. He entered in the 83rd minute of the Americans' draw with England, but was not used in the group stage finale, a 1-0 win over Iran.

Reyna was a second-half substitute in the USA's 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Reyna's skill as an attacking player was expected to be useful for the Americans ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but a lack of playing time hindered his exposure to the global audience.

The Americans scored just three goals in their four matches in Qatar. Reyna scored four times in 16 career appearances for senior national team.

Hudson will serve as manager of the United States Men's National Team later this month at training camp in Southern California.

The Americans will play Serbia in a friendly Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. They will face Colombia in another friendly Jan. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.