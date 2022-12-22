Trending
Dec. 22, 2022 / 9:47 AM

Pele to spend Christmas in Brazil hospital as cancer worsens

By Alex Butler
Brazilian soccer legend Pele will stay in a Sao Paulo, Brazil, hospital over Christmas because of cancer-related ailments. File Photo by Sebastiao Moreira/EPA-EFE
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pele's cancer has progressed and continues to impact his kidney and heart function, and the soccer legend will remain hospitalized over Christmas, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, said in a statement.

The hospital said late Wednesday that Pele "presents cancer disease progression and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions."

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, widely known as Pele, underwent colon tumor removal surgery in 2021, which led to a colon cancer diagnosis.

He was admitted to the hospital Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection, and was re-evaluated for the chemotherapy treatment. Pele also dealt with COVID-19 while hospitalized.

Kely Nascimento, one of Pele's daughters, provided an additional update Wednesday night on Instagram.

"Insta family, our Christmas at home has been suspended," she wrote on the post. "We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!

"We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world! Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a huge comfort because we know we are not alone."

Nascimento said she would provide another update next week.

Pele, 82, won three World Cup titles with Brazil and scored 12 times in 14 career appearances at the tournament. He scored nearly 1,300 goals over his professional career.

