Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi added another record to his resume -- author of the most-liked Instagram post ever, with more than 60 million accounts approving of a photo of him celebrating his World Cup title. Messi posted the photo of himself holding the trophy after he led Argentina to a penalty shootout victory over France in the World Cup final Sunday in Lusail, Qatar. The Argentine forward scored twice and made his attempt in the 4-2 shootout victory. Advertisement

"I dreamed of it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still can't believe it," Messi wrote for the caption on the post. "Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us.

"We demonstrated once again that Argentines, when we fight together and are united, are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines. We did it!"

Messi's post attracted about 60.1 million likes as of Tuesday morning. The previous record for likes on an Instagram post was held by the world_record_egg account, which gained more than 56,500,000 likes since Jan. 4, 2019.

Messi also owns eight of the Top 20 most-liked Instagram posts. Rival Christiano Ronaldo owns the third most-liked photo, which is a photo of him playing chess with Messi.

