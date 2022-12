France’s Karim Benzema was on the roster at the 2022 World Cup, but did not play in the tournament. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- French forward Karim Benzema will retire from international soccer, following France's World Cup final loss to Argentina, he announced Monday on social media. Benzema, 35, was selected for the French team, but did not play in the 2022 World Cup because of a thigh injury.

"I've made the efforts and mistakes that were necessary for me to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I've written my story and ours comes to an end," Benzema wrote on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Benzema totaled 37 goals and 20 assists in 97 games for France. He made his senior team debut in 2007. Benzema started his club career at Lyon. He scored 43 goals in 112 senior team appearances for the French Ligue 1 club from 2004 to 2009.

Bezema scored 224 goals in 422 appearances for Real Madrid of Spain's La Liga. He joined his current club in 2009. Benzema played 30 minutes in Real Madrid's friendly draw with Leganes on Thursday in Madrid.

Real Madrid will face Valladolid at 3:30 p.m. EST Dec. 30 in Valladolid, Spain.

