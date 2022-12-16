Trending
World Cup: Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets retires from international soccer

By Alex Butler
Midfielder Sergio Busquets (R), who retired from Spain's national team Friday, made his senior team debut in 2009. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/582aedb89fdc2baac715787120a26c2c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets, who helped Spain reach the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, retired from international soccer, he said Friday on Instagram.

"I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team," Busquets wrote on the social media platform.

Busquets thanked past coaches, teammates, doctors, staff members, members of the media, fans and others for their support throughout his international playing career.

"It has been an honor to represent my country and take it to the highest, be champion of the world and Europe, be captain and play so many games ... but always giving it all and bringing my grain of sand so that everything was the best possible and that everyone felt how important they are, helping everyone and fighting for the same goal, with unique, unforgettable and historical experiences," Busquets wrote.

Busquets, 34, was among a trio of Spanish players to miss penalty kicks during a shootout against Morocco in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022. He also was a member of the 2010 team, which won Spain's first World Cup.

Busquets, who made his senior team debut in 2009, has played for FC Barcelona of Spain's La Liga since 2008. He contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona will host Espanyol in a La Liga match at 8 a.m. EST Dec. 31 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Argentina will battle France in the 2022 World Cup finale at 10 a.m. Sunday on Fox.

