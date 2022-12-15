Kingsley Coman is third French player to fall ill ahead of World Cup final

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A flu-like illness has affected several players on the French national soccer team as it competes in the World Cup in Qatar. The players have fallen ill amid growing concern that Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), otherwise known as "Camel Flu," is spreading in Qatar.
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano were isolated after showing symptoms and sat out France's 2-0 semifinal victory over Morocco on Wednesday. On Friday, team France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that another French player, Kingsley Coman, had come down with symptoms.