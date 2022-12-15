Kingsley Coman is third French player to fall ill ahead of World Cup final

1/5

French player Kingsley Coman has fallen ill, becoming the third French player to develop symptoms ahead of the World Cup final, which will pit France against Argentina. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A flu-like illness has affected several players on the French national soccer team as it competes in the World Cup in Qatar. The players have fallen ill amid growing concern that Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), otherwise known as "Camel Flu," is spreading in Qatar. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano were isolated after showing symptoms and sat out France's 2-0 semifinal victory over Morocco on Wednesday. On Friday, team France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that another French player, Kingsley Coman, had come down with symptoms. Advertisement

The disease, which is caused by Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012, and has caused nearly 1,000 human deaths worldwide since. The disease is what's known as a "zoonotic virus," because it can be transmitted from animals to humans.

"We are taking all necessary precautions, we are trying to make sure it doesn't spread, but viruses are of course infectious, and we have to take precautions against it," said Deschamps.

France is scheduled to play against Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.