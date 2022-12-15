Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Dec. 15, 2022 / 9:35 AM

World Cup soccer: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe vie for Golden Boot, Golden Ball honors

By Alex Butler
1/5
Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) dribbles by Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol during a 2022 World Cup semifinal Tuesday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b50325bedbba1926b92e9ef49cd52743/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) dribbles by Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol during a 2022 World Cup semifinal Tuesday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe are tied at five goals at the World Cup and are battling for the Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most scores.

They also are among top contenders for the Golden Ball, the tournament's MVP award.

Advertisement

Before the tournament began, England's Harry Kane was favored to win the Golden Boot. Mbappe, Messi, Brazil's Neymar Jr and France's Karim Benzema were among the Top 5 favorites.

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Benzema entered the tournament as the Top 5 contenders for Golden Ball honors.

RELATED World Cup soccer: France beats Morocco, earns spot vs. Argentina in finale

Ball and Golden Boot honorees will receive the awards Sunday in Lusail.

Two games remain in the 2022 World Cup. Messi and Mbappe, who are teammates at French Ligue 1 power Paris Saint-Germain, will meet in the Qatar 2022 finale Sunday in Lusail. That matchup between No. 3 Argentina and No. 4 France will air at 10 a.m. EST on Fox.

Advertisement

No. 12 Croatia will meet No. 22 Morocco in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday on Fox. Golden

France, the defending champions, is a slight favorite to beat Argentina. Messi or Mbappe still could manage to win the Golden Boot, even if their team loses. If they tie for the most goals at the tournament, the player with the most assists win the award.

Messi and Mbappe reached their five goals apiece through six matches in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals.

Messi also leads the tournament with 570 minutes played and is tied for first in assists (3). He also leads other players with three successful penalty kicks, 15 chances created, 26 shots and 13 shots on goal.

RELATED World Cup soccer: Messi, Argentina beat Croatia, advance to final

Mbappe totaled two assists in his first six games. He is second with 477 minutes played, 23 shots, 10 shots on goal. He leads the tournament in dribbles completed (23), while Messi is second in that category with 19.

Argentine Julian Alvarez and France's Olivier Giroud still can threaten Messi and Mbappe for Golden Boot honors. They scored four goals apiece through six games. Neither Giroud nor Alvarez logged an assist through the semifinals.

Advertisement

Giroud fired the third-most shots (16) and tied for the fifth-most on goal (6). Alvarez tied for the eighth-most shots (10), with the fourth-most on goal (7). Giroud played the seventh-most minutes (383). Alvarez played the eighth-most minutes (364).

Moroccan forward Youseff En-Nesyri and Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric each scored twice through the semifinals and maintain an outside shot at Golden Boot honors, but would need to produce hat tricks in the third-place game for a chance at the award. Neither player logged an assist through six matches.

Messi, 35, won the Golden Ball at the 2014 World Cup, when Argentina lost to Germany in the final. He scored four goals at that tournament. Colombia's James Rodriguez scored six goals to win the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup.

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric won the 2018 Golden Ball. He scored twice and led the tournament in minutes played (691). Kane scored six goals for England to win the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.

Mbappe, 23, tied French teammate Antoine Griezmann, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Russia's Denis Cheryshev with four goals in 2018, the second-most at the tournament. Messi scored just once and totaled two assists in 2018.

Advertisement

World Cup 2022: Argentina vs. Croatia

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during his 2022 FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match against Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on December 13, 2022. Argentina beat Croatia with a score of 3-0 to reach the World Cup final. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Grant Wahl's wife says sportswriter died of aneurysm at World Cup

Latest Headlines

Boy, 14, fatally struck by vehicle in France during World Cup celebration
World News // 21 minutes ago
Boy, 14, fatally struck by vehicle in France during World Cup celebration
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in Montpellier, France, shortly after the soccer team scored a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the semifinals of the World Cup on Wednesday.
Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Having short, painful headaches for many days or even weeks in a row may signal that you're more likely to have other medical woes, researchers say.
Quitting alcohol may improve outcomes even in advanced liver disease
Health News // 43 minutes ago
Quitting alcohol may improve outcomes even in advanced liver disease
Quitting alcohol can help reduce complications of liver cirrhosis, even in patients who have advanced disease. It can also help them live longer, new research shows.
Bank of England raises interest rate a half point to 3.5%
World News // 57 minutes ago
Bank of England raises interest rate a half point to 3.5%
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said Thursday it's raising interest rates by a half a percentage point to 3.5% as monetary policy continues to fight inflation. The bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to raise the Bank Rate.
Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion in Tesla stocks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion in Tesla stocks
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Security and Exchange Commission financial report filed late Wednesday showed that Tesla founder Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares of his auto business, worth about $3.6 billion.
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The White House is bringing bring back a popular program that provides free at-home COVID-19 tests through the mail to any family around the country that requests them.
NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS
Science News // 3 hours ago
NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Russia's space agency is evaluating a coolant leak that was detected coming from the aft end of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, NASA said on Thursday.
Senate, growing number of states move to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate, growing number of states move to ban TikTok
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers passed legislation to ban TikTok from government-issued devices Wednesday night, as a growing number of states move to restrict access to the China-based social media platform.
U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023
Health News // 6 hours ago
U.S. faces onslaught of viral diseases heading into 2023
WASHINGTON, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States is starting to see a surge of COVID-19 as winter nears, and that is packing emergency departments and filling hospital beds even as millions of people prepare for holiday travel and get-togethers.
Study finds four genes associated with suicidal thoughts or actions
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study finds four genes associated with suicidal thoughts or actions
Scientists have pinpointed four genes that seem to play a part in how vulnerable you are to suicidal thoughts or behaviors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
Capitals' Alex Ovehckin joins Gretzky, Howe as third NHL player with 800 goals
Capitals' Alex Ovehckin joins Gretzky, Howe as third NHL player with 800 goals
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures shoulder in loss to Pacers
Warriors' Stephen Curry injures shoulder in loss to Pacers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement