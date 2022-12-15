World Cup soccer: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe vie for Golden Boot, Golden Ball honors

1/5

Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) dribbles by Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol during a 2022 World Cup semifinal Tuesday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe are tied at five goals at the World Cup and are battling for the Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most scores. They also are among top contenders for the Golden Ball, the tournament's MVP award. Advertisement

Before the tournament began, England's Harry Kane was favored to win the Golden Boot. Mbappe, Messi, Brazil's Neymar Jr and France's Karim Benzema were among the Top 5 favorites.

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Benzema entered the tournament as the Top 5 contenders for Golden Ball honors.

Ball and Golden Boot honorees will receive the awards Sunday in Lusail.

Two games remain in the 2022 World Cup. Messi and Mbappe, who are teammates at French Ligue 1 power Paris Saint-Germain, will meet in the Qatar 2022 finale Sunday in Lusail. That matchup between No. 3 Argentina and No. 4 France will air at 10 a.m. EST on Fox.

Advertisement

No. 12 Croatia will meet No. 22 Morocco in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday on Fox. Golden

France, the defending champions, is a slight favorite to beat Argentina. Messi or Mbappe still could manage to win the Golden Boot, even if their team loses. If they tie for the most goals at the tournament, the player with the most assists win the award.

Messi and Mbappe reached their five goals apiece through six matches in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals.

Messi also leads the tournament with 570 minutes played and is tied for first in assists (3). He also leads other players with three successful penalty kicks, 15 chances created, 26 shots and 13 shots on goal.

Mbappe totaled two assists in his first six games. He is second with 477 minutes played, 23 shots, 10 shots on goal. He leads the tournament in dribbles completed (23), while Messi is second in that category with 19.

Argentine Julian Alvarez and France's Olivier Giroud still can threaten Messi and Mbappe for Golden Boot honors. They scored four goals apiece through six games. Neither Giroud nor Alvarez logged an assist through the semifinals.

Advertisement

Giroud fired the third-most shots (16) and tied for the fifth-most on goal (6). Alvarez tied for the eighth-most shots (10), with the fourth-most on goal (7). Giroud played the seventh-most minutes (383). Alvarez played the eighth-most minutes (364).

Moroccan forward Youseff En-Nesyri and Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric each scored twice through the semifinals and maintain an outside shot at Golden Boot honors, but would need to produce hat tricks in the third-place game for a chance at the award. Neither player logged an assist through six matches.

Messi, 35, won the Golden Ball at the 2014 World Cup, when Argentina lost to Germany in the final. He scored four goals at that tournament. Colombia's James Rodriguez scored six goals to win the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup.

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric won the 2018 Golden Ball. He scored twice and led the tournament in minutes played (691). Kane scored six goals for England to win the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.

Mbappe, 23, tied French teammate Antoine Griezmann, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Russia's Denis Cheryshev with four goals in 2018, the second-most at the tournament. Messi scored just once and totaled two assists in 2018.

Advertisement

World Cup 2022: Argentina vs. Croatia

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during his 2022 FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match against Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on December 13, 2022. Argentina beat Croatia with a score of 3-0 to reach the World Cup final. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Read More Grant Wahl's wife says sportswriter died of aneurysm at World Cup