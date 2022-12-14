World Cup soccer: France beats Morocco, earns spot vs. Argentina in finale

1/5

Theo Hernandez of France celebrates scoring against Morocco at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Left back Theo Herandez scored one of the fastest goals in World Cup semifinals history to lead France to a narrow win over Morocco and clinch a spot in the finale Wednesday in Al Khor, Qatar. Hernandez's fifth-minute goal was the lone score for the majority of the match at Al Bayt Stadium. Striker Randal Kolo Muani secured the 2-0 win with another goal in the 79th minute. Advertisement

No. 4 France, the defending champions, will meet No. 3 Argentina in the Qatar 2022 finale Sunday in Lusail.

No. 22 Morocco, the first African nation to reach the semifinal of a men's World Cup, held a large advantage in possession and completed more than 200 more passes than their foes, but could not hold off the talented opposing attack or beat goalie Hugo Lloris even once on 13 shot attempts.

Hernandez beat Moroccan keeper Bono on France's first on-target attempt 4:39 after the opening whistle. The score was the fastest in a World Cup semifinal since Brazilian Vava scored in the second minute against France at the 1958 tournament.

The Moroccan defense denied winger Kylian Mbappe of two chances from the right side at the start of Hernandez's scoring sequence. The ball then sprayed out to Hernandez at the left post.

He finished with a vicious, elevated left-footed kick into the right side of the net.

France striker Olivier Giroud, who scored the game-winner in the quarterfinals, nearly doubled the lead in the 17th minute, but his breakaway blast rocked the left post.

France threatened again with several shots in the 36th minute, but could not beat Bono for a second time in the first half.

Morocco also came up empty on two free kicks in the final minutes of the first half. The Moroccans continued to use physicality and ball control to combat the French, but couldn't convert offensively.

Mbappe sparked the final score, but didn't get credit for an assist. The speedy winger darted through the Moroccan box with a weaving dribble and shot toward the far post, but the attempt was deflected.

Kolo Muani calmly ran toward the area and used his first touch of the game to guide a shot past Bono.

Morocco got a chance at another score in the 94th minute, putting several attempts on net as part of a chaotic sequence. France's defense held strong and cleared the final try off the goal line to preserve the shutout.

France will meet Argentina in the title game at 10 a.m. EST Sunday on Fox. Argentina and France each have two World Cup titles.

France is looking to become the third country to win consecutive men's World Cups and the first back-to-back winner since Brazil accomplished that in 1968 and 1962.

Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986.

Morocco will play Croatia in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday in Al Rayyan. That game also will air on Fox.

A Morocco fan supports his team while wearing a costume during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match between Morocco and France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on December 14, 2022. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo