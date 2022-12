1/5

Olivier Giroud of France celebrates scoring his team's second goal during a World Cup quarterfinal match Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- In a back-and-forth game on Saturday, France defeated England 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. French striker Oliver Giroud headed in the game-winning goal in the 78th minute, putting France within two victories of a World Cup title. They are seeking to become the first team to repeat at the World Cup in 60 years. Advertisement

However, the most memorable play of the game was a shot that missed. In the 81st minute, England's midfielder Mason Mount got taken down in the box. After a review, the referee awarded a penalty kick.

However, England's Captain Harry Kane, who had converted a penalty kick earlier, missed the net entirely and missed a chance to tie the game.

HARRY KANE MISSES THE PENALTY pic.twitter.com/UwDpI8qXpQ— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

"We know how many penalties he's scored for us," England's Jordan Henderson told Fox. "It was a shocker for him I'm sure. He's a world class striker and we wouldn't be here without him."

Aurelien Tchouameni got the scoring started for France with a sweet strike in the 17th minute.

Advertisement

Kane then drew the two sides even with his first penalty shot in the 54th minute.

France will face Cinderella story Morocco, which upset Portugal earlier in the day on Saturday. Morocco became the first African nation ever to advance to the semifinals of a World Cup.