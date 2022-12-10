Morocco advances to World Cup semifinals with upset of Portugal

Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco waves the Qatar and the Morocco flags as he celebrates his country's upset World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Morocco kept its cinderella run at the 2022 World Cup alive on Saturday, upsetting Portugal 1-0 to advance to the semifinals at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Youseff En Nesyri headed in a pass in the 42nd minute and that proved to be enough as Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semifinals of a World Cup. Advertisement MOROCCO TAKES THE LEAD VS PORTUGAL pic.twitter.com/X9qbiJeCBP— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022 "I'm so proud it's like we dreamed," Moroccan midfielder Soyan Amrabat told Fox. "We play with heart for our country and for the people." RELATED Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup in Qatar after 'death threats'

Morocco's defense has been stout throughout the tournament, surrendering just one goal throughout its run. On Saturday they stymied Portugal as well, who had few opportunities to tie the game.

After Morocco took the lead, Portugal had several chances to even the score but were unable to. Just before halftime, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar from way outside the box.

Needing a spark, Portugal brought on captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the 51st minute. The 37-year-old has sat on the bench for much of this World Cup after expressing frustration about being substituted for earlier in the tournament. However, he was unable to equalize the game.

Ronaldo was pictured in tears in the tunnel after the game.

Perhaps the last and best chance for Portugal came in the closing minutes when defender Pepe headed a cross just wide of the net. Afterwards, Pepe criticized the referees for stopping the game too much.

"I think what the referee did today, this is an Argentina referee and after what Messi said," Pepe said. "There is something very weird."

Morocco is set to play the winner of England and France, who were scheduled to face off later on Saturday.

