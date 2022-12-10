Advertisement
Soccer
Dec. 10, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Morocco advances to World Cup semifinals with upset of Portugal

By Matt Bernardini
Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco waves the Qatar and the Morocco flags as he celebrates his country's upset World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE
Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco waves the Qatar and the Morocco flags as he celebrates his country's upset World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Morocco kept its cinderella run at the 2022 World Cup alive on Saturday, upsetting Portugal 1-0 to advance to the semifinals at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Youseff En Nesyri headed in a pass in the 42nd minute and that proved to be enough as Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semifinals of a World Cup.

"I'm so proud it's like we dreamed," Moroccan midfielder Soyan Amrabat told Fox. "We play with heart for our country and for the people."

RELATED Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup in Qatar after 'death threats'

Morocco's defense has been stout throughout the tournament, surrendering just one goal throughout its run. On Saturday they stymied Portugal as well, who had few opportunities to tie the game.

After Morocco took the lead, Portugal had several chances to even the score but were unable to. Just before halftime, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar from way outside the box.

Needing a spark, Portugal brought on captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the 51st minute. The 37-year-old has sat on the bench for much of this World Cup after expressing frustration about being substituted for earlier in the tournament. However, he was unable to equalize the game.

Advertisement

Ronaldo was pictured in tears in the tunnel after the game.

Perhaps the last and best chance for Portugal came in the closing minutes when defender Pepe headed a cross just wide of the net. Afterwards, Pepe criticized the referees for stopping the game too much.

"I think what the referee did today, this is an Argentina referee and after what Messi said," Pepe said. "There is something very weird."

RELATED World Cup soccer: Croatia upsets Brazil, clinches semifinal spot

Morocco is set to play the winner of England and France, who were scheduled to face off later on Saturday.

Read More

World Cup soccer: Argentina outlasts Netherlands on penalty kicks

Latest Headlines

Embattled L.A. council member sparks walkouts with return to meetings
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Embattled L.A. council member sparks walkouts with return to meetings
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León ignited protests Friday with an unannounced return to City Hall and later was filmed fighting during a local holiday event.
University of California, striking academic workers agree to labor mediation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
University of California, striking academic workers agree to labor mediation
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The University of California and striking academic workers have agreed to third-party mediation in a high-stakes labor dispute that has been ongoing for nearly a month.
Suspect dead, 2 rescued unharmed after German hostage situation
World News // 2 hours ago
Suspect dead, 2 rescued unharmed after German hostage situation
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A suspect is dead and two hostages were found unharmed after they were freed by police in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday.
1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
World News // 2 hours ago
1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and a dozen more were injured Saturday after a powerful explosion ripped through a block of flats on the English Channel island of Jersey.
Cleanup underway in Kansas following oil Keystone pipeline rupture
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cleanup underway in Kansas following oil Keystone pipeline rupture
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Cleanup efforts were underway Saturday following a rupture of the Keystone XL Pipeline that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of crude oil into an area of northern Kansas.
Hong Kong court sentences media tycoon Jimmy Lai to long prison term
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong court sentences media tycoon Jimmy Lai to long prison term
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Saturday was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after being convicted on two counts of fraud.
Skydiving legend Joseph Kittinger dies at 94
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Skydiving legend Joseph Kittinger dies at 94
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Colonel Joseph Kittinger, who held the world record for the highest skydive for 52 years, died on Friday at the age of 94.
Detroit police release surveillance video of hotel shooting that injured 4
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Detroit police release surveillance video of hotel shooting that injured 4
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Detroit have released surveillance video of a shooting incident this week outside of a downtown hotel that resulted in serious injuries to four men.
Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Moscow, Idaho, are warning amateur detectives and Internet sleuths against harassing or threatening people surrounding the unsolved slayings of four college students in the city.
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 14
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 14
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 14
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 14
Fantasy football: Chase, Jeudy among must-start wide receivers for Week 14
Fantasy football: Chase, Jeudy among must-start wide receivers for Week 14
Caleb Williams, Will Anderson Jr., Stetson Bennett among college football award winners
Caleb Williams, Will Anderson Jr., Stetson Bennett among college football award winners
Atlanta Braves trade for Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez
Atlanta Braves trade for Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement