Forward Raheem Sterling (C) started and played for the majority of England's 0-0 draw with the United States at the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 25 in Al Khor, Qatar. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- England's Raheem Sterling will rejoin teammates at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after he traveled back home to address a home burglary, the Football Association said Thursday. Sources told ESPN, The Guardian and CNN that police are investigating the burglary, which was reported Saturday after jewelry and watches were missing from Sterling's home in Surrey. Advertisement

"The Three Lions forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter, but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarterfinal with France," the Football Association said.

Sterling left Qatar on Sunday morning, before England beat Senegal 3-0 in a World Cup Round of 16 match in Al Khor.

Sterling's spokesperson told the BBC that he left the team to "prioritize the well-being" of his three children.

Sterling was available as a substitute for England's final group stage match, but did not play in the 3-0 win over Wales on Nov. 29 in Ar Rayyan.

He started and played for most of England's 0-0 draw with the United States on Nov. 25 in Al Khor. He also started and logged a goal and an assist in England's World Cup opener, a 6-1 win over Iran on Nov. 21 in Al Rayyan.

England will battle France in the World Cup quarterfinals at 2 p.m. EST Saturday on Fox. The winner will face Morocco or Portugal in the semifinals Wednesday in Al Khor.

