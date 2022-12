1/5

Winger Eden Hazard (L) and Belgium failed to advance past the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Belgium forward Eden Hazard will retire from international soccer, he announced Wednesday morning on social media. "A page is turning today," Hazard wrote on Instagram and Facebook. "Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Advertisement

"Thank you for all the happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you."

Hazard, 31, made his senior team debut with Belgium in 2008. He scored 33 goals in 126 appearances. Belgium went 1-1-1 and failed to advance past the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. Hazard captained the national team to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

He also played with the team at the 2014 World Cup, when Belgium reached the quarterfinals.

The Real Madrid winger and attacking midfielder scored four times in 51 appearances since he joined the Spanish La Liga power in 2019. He previously played at Chelsea of England's Premier League and at Lille of France's Ligue 1.

