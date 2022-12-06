World Cup soccer: Portugal routs Switzerland with Ramos hat trick

1/6

Raphael Guerreiro of Portugal celebrates scoring his country's fourth goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match Tuesday at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Portugal beat Switzerland to advance to the quarterfinals. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Portugal advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday after trouncing Switzerland 6-1 in Qatar, as Portugal's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo sat out the game and watched his replacement Goncalo Ramos score the first hat trick of the World Cup. Ramos, 21, made his first international start for Portugal at Lusail stadium and scored his three goals in a little over an hour, after Ronaldo, 37, was dropped from the lineup against Switzerland following a dispute from Portugal's previous match. Advertisement

Ramos' three goals helped lift Portugal in its 6-1 win over Switzerland to land a spot in the quarterfinals against Morocco on Saturday. It is the first time since 2006, Portugal men's national team has made the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

A Gonçalo Ramos hat trick sees Portugal power past Switzerland and advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Rewatch Portugal's brilliant performance in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/URKqnZoODc— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Ramos scored his first goal on a quick turn in the first half that caught Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer off guard.

He scored his second off a pass from Diogo Dalot's low cross six minutes after halftime.

Ramos' third goal came 15 minutes later earning him player of the match and making him the first player to score a hat trick in a World Cup dominating match since Brazil legend Pele in 1958.

HAT TRICK FOR RAMOS Gonçalo Ramos nets the first hat trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/YYEzJxZepu— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

During the Round of 16 match, Portugal scored three additional goals to Switzerland's one, with Pepe, 39, thumping a header to become the oldest scorer in a World Cup victory.

A good set piece is ageless. pic.twitter.com/bWbCHmq7OE— Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) December 6, 2022

Raphael Guerreiro also scored with with a powerful strike for Portugal's fourth goal, as Switzerland answered back at 58 minutes with its only goal of the match as Manuel Akanji found space at the back post of the corner.

Switzerland takes one back! Manuel Akanji cuts Portugal's lead back to 3 pic.twitter.com/Ci8YtLUUO6— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022 Advertisement

As Ramos sealed the victory, Portugal's coach allowed Ronaldo to put on his jersey and enter at 72 minutes as striker Rafael Leao netted Portugals' sixth and final goal of the match.

While Ronaldo's late appearance drew a huge cheer from the crowd, it is still unclear whether the soccer legend will make the starting line-up for Saturday's quarterfinals match after Portugal netted what is considered to be its best performance of the tournament with Ramos.

World Cup 2022: Portugal vs. Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during his 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on December 6, 2022. Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo