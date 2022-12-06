Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Dec. 6, 2022 / 1:31 PM

World Cup 2022: Morocco beats Spain in penalties, reaches first quarterfinal

By Alex Butler
Morocco will face Switzerland or Portugal in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE
Morocco will face Switzerland or Portugal in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Madrid native Achraf Hakimi calmly drove a penalty kick into the center of the net to lead Morocco to an upset win over Spain in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday in Ar Rayyan, Qatar.

Goalie Bono also made two clutch saves in the shootout session, which Morocco won 3-0 after two scoreless halves of regulation and extra time at Education City Stadium.

Advertisement

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech also converted their penalty attempts.

Morocco, the No. 22 team in the world, clinched a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time in men's World Cup history. No. 7 Spain failed to advance past the Round of 16 for the fourth time in their last five World Cup appearances.

RELATED World Cup soccer: Brazil dominates first half to blow by South Korea 4-1

The Moroccans will battle Portugal or Switzerland for a chance to play in the Qatar 2022 semifinals.

Spain dominated possession throughout regulation and two periods of extra time, but both teams struggled to put a shot on target. The Spaniards dizzied defenders with a barrage of accurate passes.

They registered 13 shots, but put just one on frame through regulation and extra time.

They used that strategy to spread out the Moroccans, patiently waiting to find a gap in the defense. Morocco used more of a frantic, attacking style, but put just two of their six shots on frame.

Defender Noussair Mazraoui unleashed the first on-target attempt in the 33rd minute, but that shot was saved by Spain's Simon. Spain failed to place a shot on target over the first 45 minutes.

Striker Dani Olmo finally put a shot on frame for Spain in the 54th minute. Spain followed with several offensively-minded substitutions to attempt to get a score.

The Spaniards picked up their offensive intensity in the final minutes, but the Moroccan defense held up to force extra time.

Advertisement

The two, 15-minute bonus frames also ended without score, despite several close chances. Spain nearly netted a dramatic winner in the final minute of stoppage time, when midfielder Pablo Sarabia rifled a shot off the left post from point-blank range.

Morocco's Sabiri then fired a shot into the right side of the net to start the shootout. Sarabia then hit Spain's first shot off the right post.

Ziyech fired the next shot right up the middle to keep the Moroccan lead. Bono then saved a shot from Spain's Carlos Soler.

Spain's Unai Simon came up with a clutch save on the next attempt from Bedr Benoun. Bono responded with his second save of the session, diving right to block a shot by Sergio Busquets.

Hakimi then ended his home country's 2022 World Cup run with his composed strike into the middle of the net.

Morocco will face Portugal or Switzerland in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. EST Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The winner of that match will battle England or France in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Portugal and Switzerland will kick off their Round of 16 match at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Lusail.

Fans cheer on World Cup contenders in Qatar

USA fans cheer on the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B match at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Read More

World Cup soccer: Croatia edges Japan via penalty kicks, advances to quarterfinals Messi and Argentina knock Australia out of World Cup

Latest Headlines

Justice Department monitors Georgia runoff election
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Justice Department monitors Georgia runoff election
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced plans to monitor the Georgia Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in four counties to ensure federal voting rights are protected on Tuesday.
Jan 6. panel expected to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Jan 6. panel expected to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, told reporters Tuesday that he expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
World News // 29 minutes ago
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
World News // 46 minutes ago
European Union agrees to ban products tied to deforestation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday provisionally agreed to a new law that would ban importing products connected with deforestation, a win for environmentalists.
Club Q shooting suspect formally charged with hate crimes, murder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Club Q shooting suspect formally charged with hate crimes, murder
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The suspect in last month's mass shooting that killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, was officially charged with hate crimes and murder on Tuesday.
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A forecast on the future of oil prices from the U.S. government is packed with uncertainties related in no small part to recent developments regarding Russia.
Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas family was reunited with their lost cat after the feline was brought to a shelter as a stray five years later.
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
World News // 1 hour ago
Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Another man was arrested on Tuesday in Britain after an egg was thrown at King Charles III.
Kodiak lands U.S. Army autonomous vehicle contract
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kodiak lands U.S. Army autonomous vehicle contract
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Kodiak Robotics won a nearly $50 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday, to design and test autonomous vehicles for the military.
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who bought some scratch-off lottery tickets while waiting for his lunch ended up winning $100,010.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Cowboys score 8 touchdowns, force 5 turnovers to crush Colts
Cowboys score 8 touchdowns, force 5 turnovers to crush Colts
Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers waive QB Baker Mayfield
Phillies, free agent SS Trea Turner agree to $300M deal
Phillies, free agent SS Trea Turner agree to $300M deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement