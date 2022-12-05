Trending
Soccer
Dec. 5, 2022 / 4:42 PM

World Cup soccer: Brazil dominates first half to blow by South Korea 4-1

By Joe Fisher
1/6
Vinicius Jr of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/61df51a765c131d75c20ca2142769849/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Vinicius Jr of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Brazil netted four first-half goals to down South Korea 4-1 in a World Cup Round of 16 match Monday at Qatar's Stadium 974 in Doha to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

The Brazilians only needed one half of aggressive offense to take control of the game, and they established that control just minutes into the game. Forward Vinícius Júnior put the team on the board seven minutes in. He was fed by Raphinha on the goal.

It did not take long for Brazil to tickle the net again. At 11 minutes, it was awarded a penalty kick, and this time it was Neymar who found the goal. It was his seventh career World Cup goal and first in Qatar.

Neymar has 76 goals all time for Brazil, putting him one goal behind tying the legendary Pele for the honor of Brazil's all-time leading scorer.

Richarlison was rewarded for his dribbling prowess on Brazil's third goal. He maintained control of the ball among tight defense and a late double team before passing it away.

The ball found its way to Thiago Silva while Richarlison sped into the box. Silva fed the ball through to Richarlison, who chipped in a left-footed score to go up 3-0.

The final goal for Brazil came off the foot of Lucas Paquetá from the center of the box. Júnior set up Paquetá, and Paquetá slid the ball to the low corner of the goal.

RELATED France advances to World Cup quarterfinals, beats Poland 3-1

South Korea scored its lone goal 76 minutes into the match. Paik Seung-Ho shot it from outside of the box and the ball found the corner of the net to avoid the shutout and bring the score to 4-1.

While Brazil moves on, the outcome ends South Korea's World Cup bid in the round of 16.

Brazil finished with an advantage in possession and took 18 shots to South Korea's eight. Brazil had nine shots on goal.

