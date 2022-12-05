World Cup soccer: Brazil dominates first half to blow by South Korea 4-1

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Brazil netted four first-half goals to down South Korea 4-1 in a World Cup Round of 16 match Monday at Qatar's Stadium 974 in Doha to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.
The Brazilians only needed one half of aggressive offense to take control of the game, and they established that control just minutes into the game. Forward Vinícius Júnior put the team on the board seven minutes in. He was fed by Raphinha on the goal.
It did not take long for Brazil to tickle the net again. At 11 minutes, it was awarded a penalty kick, and this time it was Neymar who found the goal. It was his seventh career World Cup goal and first in Qatar.
Neymar has 76 goals all time for Brazil, putting him one goal behind tying the legendary Pele for the honor of Brazil's all-time leading scorer.
Richarlison was rewarded for his dribbling prowess on Brazil's third goal. He maintained control of the ball among tight defense and a late double team before passing it away.