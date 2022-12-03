World Cup 2022: Netherlands edges USA, advances to quarterfinals

1/7

Memphis Depay (R) of the Netherlands dribbles against American defender Walter Zimmerman at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Memphis Depay and Daley Blind each scored early goals to lead the Netherlands to a Round of 16 win over the United States at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. American striker Haji Wright also scored in the 76th minute of the 3-1 loss at Khalifa International Stadium. The Americans failed to advance past the Round of 16 for the ninth time in their last 10 chances. Advertisement

"This is a difficult one to handle," American manager Gregg Berhalter told Fox. "It is such a good group of guys and a close group of guys. We came up short, but not for a lack of trying or a lack of effort.

"I'm really proud, when you think about how this group came together of the last three and a half years. It's special to see."

Depay drew first blood in the 10th minute. Blind doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time. Right wing Denzel Dumfries, who assisted the first two scores, found the net for himself in the 81st minute.

The Netherlands clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with the victory. They will face Argentina or Australia for a spot in the semifinals.

The Americans nearly stole a goal early on when Christian Pulisc stayed onside for a point-blank range shot in the 3rd minute. Dutch keeper Andries Noppert used his left foot to deny the attempt and keep the game scoreless.

Depay then gave the Netherlands the advantage in the 10th minute.

Dumfries received a ball on the right flank, just above the box, to start that sequence. He then fired a cross through the box. Depay darted into the area and used his right boot to fit a sizzling shot inside the left post, just out of the reach of American goalie Matt Turner.

The Americans continued to threaten throughout the first half, but couldn't equalize. Blind then doubled the Netherlands lead in first-half stoppage time.

Dumfries received the ball deep in the right side of the box during that sequence. He then dribbled to the end line and fired a pass toward the top of the box.

Blind used a delayed run to navigate through the defense. He then used a first-touch shot to burry the ball into the left side of the net.

The Americans made several offensively-minded substitutions and continued to threaten in the second half. The Netherlands also kept the Americans honest on the counterattack. Wright finally cut into the lead in the 76th minute.

Pulisic hovered on the right flank, about 30 yards from the goal, to spark that score. He received the ball and continued a delayed run into the box before he slid a pass in front of the net.

Wright ran in to receive the feed and used a right-booted flick to direct the ball into the air. It then flew over a crowd of defenders and landed in the left side of the net.

Dumfries then netted the clinching score less than five minutes later. Blind received the ball on the left flank to set up that score. He then curled a cross over the box toward the far post.

Dumfries used his left boot for a one-touch volley into the far-post netting,

The Netherlands will battle Argentina or Australia at 2 p.m. EST Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

