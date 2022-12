1/4

Pele takes part in opening bell ceremonies at the NASDAQ in New York's Times Square on July 11, 2007. The soccer legend is reportedly receiving end of life care in a hospital in Brazil. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian football legend Pele has been moved to palliative care, according to reports from Brazil on Saturday. The 82-year-old, who is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, is receiving care in an end-of-life hospital after treatment for his bowel cancer has stopped working. Advertisement

According to Folha de S. Paulo, Pele is receiving treatment to relieve pain and shortness of breath without being subjected to invasive therapies.

Pele had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital treatment on a regular basis since then.

A medical report released Friday said Pele had an adequate response to an antibiotic treatment and was in a stable condition "with general improvement in health status."

On Tuesday Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, wrote on Instagram that her father's hospital trip was not a cause for alarm.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health," she wrote. "He is in the hospital regulating medication. There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Year's and promise to post some pictures."

Pele's wife, Marcia Aoki, is reported to be at the superstar's bedside.