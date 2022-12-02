South Korea beats Portugal 2-1; both advance in World Cup soccer

South Korea's Son Hueng-Min faces off against Portugal's Joao Cancelo in the World Cup group H qualifying match on Friday. Photo by Jose Sent Goulao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 in the 91st minute Friday to qualify as the runner-up in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Both teams will advance to the Round of 16, which begins Saturday. Advertisement

Portugal's Ricardo Horta scored the first goal five minutes into the match, but Korea's Kim Young-gwon scored an equalizing goal at 27 minutes. Hwang Hee-chan scored the winning goal for Korea, but Portugal emerged as the group winner despite the loss.

The Korean victory ultimately eliminated Uruguay despite their 2-0 victory against Ghana.

The United States will play the Netherlands in the first Round of 16 match at 10 a.m. EST at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, a suburb of Doha.

Then, at 2 p.m., Argentina will take on Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

On Sunday, France will play Poland and England will play Senegal.

Other teams that have made the Round of 16 so far are Japan, Croatia, South Korea, Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

Two teams from Group G. which consists of Serbia, Switzerland Cameroon and Brazil, will advance after matches later Friday.

