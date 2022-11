1/5

Christian Pulisic of USA scores against Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic, who was injured in the USA's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup, will be "ready" to battle the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16, the star winger announced on social media. "So [expletive] proud of my guys," Pulisic wrote Tuesday in the post. "I'll be ready Saturday, don't worry." Advertisement

Pulisic sustained what the team initially called an abdominal injury -- and later deemed a pelvic contusion -- in the 38th minute of the 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar. He sustained the injury after he scored the only goal of the game.

Pulisic remained on the ground and writhed in pain until he was looked at by trainers and walked off the field. He then returned to the game until halftime, but did not play in the second half.

The team announced Tuesday night that Pulisic is day-to-day.

The Americans will battle the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at 10 a.m. EST Saturday on Fox. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals.

