World Cup technology denies Portugal's Ronaldo record-tying score

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a little longer to tie Eusebio as Portugal's top scorer in World Cup history after Qatar 2022 technology determined he won't get credit for a goal against Uruguay, Adidas said Tuesday.
Adidas manufactured the 2022 World Cup ball, which features an interior sensor that allows officials to track touches and player positioning throughout the tournament. That techonology determined he didn't touch the ball for a score, which he celebrated as his own, in Portugal's 2-0 win Monday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.