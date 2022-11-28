World Cup soccer: Casemiro, Brazil beat Switzerland, advance to Round of 16

1/5

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (R) challenges Switzerland's Djibril Sow during a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G match Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Star midfielder Casemiro ripped a half-volley screamer into the right-side netting in the 83rd minute to beat Switzerland and clinch Brazil's spot in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in Doha, Qatar. The win -- paired with an earlier victory over Serbia -- gave Brazil six points through two Group G matches. Switzerland (3 points), Cameroon (1) and Serbia (1) are still fighting to secure the group's second knockout stage ticket. Advertisement

Brazil is the second team to clinch a spot in the Round of 16. France beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to clinch the first ticket to the knockout stage.

The Brazilians failed to produce a shot through the first 20 minutes, while Switzerland tallied one attempt through the first half.

Casemiro found forward Vinicius for what appeared to be first blood in the 64th minute, but that score was disallowed because of an off-side call. The Brazilians made several key substitutions in the second half, which paid off and led to the game's lone score.

Winger Rodrygo, who entered to start the second half, provided the assist for Casemiro. Vinicius received the ball on the left flank, outside the box, to start the play. He then cut right and sent a pass to Rodrygo above the box. Rodrygo used his first touch to deliver an outside-boot flick into Casemiro.

The veteran center midfielder let the ball bounce once before he swung his right leg and unleashed a laser. The shot touched off the backside of Switzerland fullback Manuel Akanji on its way into the net.

Brazil, the winner of Group G, will meet the Group H runner up in the Round of 16 Monday in Doha. Portugal leads Group H, while Ghana sits in second place. Uruguay and South Korea rank third and fourth, respectively.

Brazil will take on Cameroon in its final Group G match at 2 p.m. Friday. Switzerland will meet Serbia at the same time at in its group stage finale.

