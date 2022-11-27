Germany stays alive, Spain nears knockout after 1-1 tie

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Spain inched nearer to the second stage of the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar by scoring another goal, but Germany pushed the game to a full-time tie.
Spain was denied early and often with German keeper Manuel Neuer responding to a swath of pressure from the outset. Antonio Rüdiger then took it the other way and had what looked like the first goal of the game, squeaking a header past keeper Unai Simon. The goal was wiped off the board after a review revealed an offside violation.