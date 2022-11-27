Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 27, 2022 / 5:37 PM

Germany stays alive, Spain nears knockout after 1-1 tie

By Joe Fisher
1/9
Alvaro Morata (R) of Spain scores the opening goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bac9bed63dd765ea875bbab06562c0e4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Alvaro Morata (R) of Spain scores the opening goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Spain inched nearer to the second stage of the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar by scoring another goal, but Germany pushed the game to a full-time tie.

Spain was denied early and often with German keeper Manuel Neuer responding to a swath of pressure from the outset. Antonio Rüdiger then took it the other way and had what looked like the first goal of the game, squeaking a header past keeper Unai Simon. The goal was wiped off the board after a review revealed an offside violation.

Advertisement

Spain broke the game open with the first goal off the foot of Alvaro Morata who had just entered the game off the bench in the second half. Morata took a pass just inside the box and sent it over Neuer to the back of the net.

Moments later, Spain had the chance to tack on another goal. Dani Olmo took the ball up the left side on a break and lured the defender ahead, opening a passing lane to Marco Asensio. Asensio was off the mark, blasting the ball over the net.

RELATED World Cup 2022: Morocco upsets Belgium, takes Group F lead

Germany then put the pressure on with several failed attempts at the net before Niclas Fullkrug finally sent one in while going one-on-one with Simon.

Advertisement

The game was crucial for both teams as Spain is now one goal shy of reaching the knockout round of the tournament. Germany remains in last place in Group E, but it will have a solid chance to advance if it can beat Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica defeated Japan 1-0 early Sunday, despite Japan having a 14-4 shot attempt advantage.

Spain remains atop the Group E table with 4 goals.

RELATED Argentina keeps World Cup hopes alive with win over Mexico

RELATED World Cup soccer: U.S., England battle to 0-0 draw

Latest Headlines

Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
World News // 14 minutes ago
Wellcome Collection ending display of Medicine Man, calling it racist, sexist, ableist
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Wellcome Collection museum in London is removing the Medicine Man exhibit due its racist, sexist and disabled themes.
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
World News // 1 hour ago
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece arrested after she compares Iran's supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Nebraska's 13th bird flu case brings 1.8 million chickens to slaughter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nebraska's 13th bird flu case brings 1.8 million chickens to slaughter
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The latest bird flu case at a Nebraska farm will lead to 1.8 million chickens being destroyed, according to the Nebraska Department of agriculture.
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
World News // 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un declares plans to make North Korea 'world's most powerful' nuclear force
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un has declared his plans to make North Korea the "world's most powerful" nuclear force in an official order promoting defense science researchers.
Biden administration grants Chevron license to export Venezuelan oil
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration grants Chevron license to export Venezuelan oil
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is allowing Chevron to produce and export oil from Venezuela on a six month license.
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
World News // 4 hours ago
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll after a powerful landslide on the Italian island of Ischia rose to five on Sunday as at least nine people remain missing.
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter
SEOUL, Nov. 27 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a second public appearance with his young daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch, state media said Sunday.
Atlantic Station shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Atlanta
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Atlantic Station shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Atlanta
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at Atlantic Station that left at least one dead and six more injured on Saturday.
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Storm with high winds, colder air to blast across Midwest, Northeast
More than 125 million people from the Midwest to the Northeast could face disruptive wind gusts from a powerful storm system from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Severe weather to threaten 25 million from Texas to Illinois
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Severe weather to threaten 25 million from Texas to Illinois
Approximately 25 million people in the south-central United States will be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday alone.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 12
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 12
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 12
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 12
Fantasy football: Palmer, Kirk among must-start wide receivers for Week 12
Fantasy football: Palmer, Kirk among must-start wide receivers for Week 12
Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12
Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12
Stanford football coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
Stanford football coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement