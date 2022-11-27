Germany stays alive, Spain nears knockout after 1-1 tie

1/9

Alvaro Morata (R) of Spain scores the opening goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Spain inched nearer to the second stage of the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar by scoring another goal, but Germany pushed the game to a full-time tie. Spain was denied early and often with German keeper Manuel Neuer responding to a swath of pressure from the outset. Antonio Rüdiger then took it the other way and had what looked like the first goal of the game, squeaking a header past keeper Unai Simon. The goal was wiped off the board after a review revealed an offside violation. Advertisement

Spain broke the game open with the first goal off the foot of Alvaro Morata who had just entered the game off the bench in the second half. Morata took a pass just inside the box and sent it over Neuer to the back of the net.

Moments later, Spain had the chance to tack on another goal. Dani Olmo took the ball up the left side on a break and lured the defender ahead, opening a passing lane to Marco Asensio. Asensio was off the mark, blasting the ball over the net.

Germany then put the pressure on with several failed attempts at the net before Niclas Fullkrug finally sent one in while going one-on-one with Simon.

Advertisement

The game was crucial for both teams as Spain is now one goal shy of reaching the knockout round of the tournament. Germany remains in last place in Group E, but it will have a solid chance to advance if it can beat Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica defeated Japan 1-0 early Sunday, despite Japan having a 14-4 shot attempt advantage.

Spain remains atop the Group E table with 4 goals.