Argentina keeps World Cup hopes alive with win over Mexico

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring the opening goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C match at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
It was a must-win game for Argentina after a stunning 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener on Tuesday. With the win, one of the pre-tournament favorites will go into their final Group C match in second place, one point behind their next opponents Poland.
"It was a complicated game to lift ourselves up for, because Mexico played really well," Messi told Argentine TV. "In the first half, we played with intensity and in the second half, we calmed down a bit and we came back to ourselves.
Messi added that they know the pressure is on to deliver for the fans in Argentina.
"We knew that today we had to win, that another World Cup started for us and we knew what to do. We cannot let our guard down now," he said. "We knew that the response from our fans would be like this and I think we complied."
Argentina will play Poland, who beat Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday with a chance to advance to the knockout round.